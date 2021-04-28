The Williams College softball team is nationally ranked for the first time in a calendar year.
The Ephs, who are 9-0 after sweeping a three-game series against Little Three and NESCAC rival Amherst last weekend, are ranked 23rd in the most recent National Fast Pitch Coaches Association's Top 25 poll.
Williams had finished the 2019 season ranked fifth in the nation, and started 2020 there. The Ephs of coach Kris Herman dropped to 9th in the second week of 2020 before falling out of the Top 25 when Williams, and the rest of NESCAC cancelled the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams is the only NESCAC school in this week's Top 25. Tufts was ranked 24th in the preseason, rose to No. 23 in the second week, but was out of the Top 25 by the third week.
Texas Lutheran, the 2019 NCAA Division III champions, are currently ranked first in the Top 25. Texas Lutheran, 27-4 this year, received all eight first-place votes. The Bulldogs have outscored their opposition 254-58 this year.
Two years ago, when Williams finished fifth in the nation, the Ephs advanced to the Division III College World Series in Tyler, Texas. They faced Texas Lutheran in the first game, and lost 7-1. Williams went 1-2 in Texas, beating St. Thomas (Minn.) but was eliminated by Trine.
Texas Lutheran won the title by winning two games from Emory.
The rest of the Top 5 in the NFCA poll are Virginia Wesleyan second, followed by Birmingham Southern and Eastern Connecticut who are tied for third, and No. 5 DePauw.
Williams and Tufts, meanwhile, appear to be on a collision course for the NESCAC championship and a potential automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The NESCAC Tournament for 2021 is short and to the point. The two division champions will meet Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, in a best 2-of-3 series at the home of the West Division champion. Williams will be hosting the East Division in the championship series. The Ephs are 9-0, and second-place Hamilton is 6-5, so there is no chance the Continentals can catch Williams. Tufts currently leads the East with a 7-1 NESCAC mark. If the Jumbos split a doubleheader with Trinity this weekend, they would clinch the East. But if Tufts loses both on Saturday while Trinity also takes a Sunday doubleheader against Bates, the Bantams would win the East.
It will be the first time since 2016 that Williams has hosted the NESCAC championship. That year, Williams beat Tufts 8-3 to claim the first of three consecutive titles.
For the record, the NCAA Division III Softball finals will take place May 27-June 1 in Salem, Va.
Mapes earns NESCAC honor
Williams softball player Kirstin Mapes is making a case to be named the NESCAC most valuable player. The senior from Corona, Calif., was named the NESCAC pitcher of the week for the week ending April 26.
It's the second time Mapes has won a NESCAC award. On April 12, she was named the player of the week.
In the first game of the three-game sweep of the Mammoths, Mapes tossed a two-hit shutout with no walks, retiring 17 batters in a row at one stretch. In the second game, she came on with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh inning and recorded her second save of the season. Then in the third game, Mapes pitched in at the plate, so-to-speak, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and three runs batted in. Mapes allowed no runs in 7 2/3 innings on the week, earning a win, a save and hit .400 with two home runs and three RBI.
Ephs lacrosse still 10th
The Williams men are still ranked 10th in the nation in the latest US Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Top 20 poll.
The Ephs of coach George McCormack were 10th last week in the USILA poll. They remained in their same position in the Nike/US Lacrosse Magazine Top 20, at No. 12.
In the USILA Top 20, RIT is No. 1, followed by Tufts, Salisbury, Lynchburg and Cabrini. The Nike/US Lacrosse Top 25 has Tufts, who beat Division I Dartmouth 15-9, as No. 1. RIT was second, with Salisbury, York and Lynchburg.
The Ephs are 3-0 (4-0 overall), and can wrap up the West Division title with a win at home against Trinity on Saturday. The Bantams, 1-0 (3-0 overall), can win the West by beating both Williams and Wesleyan this weekend.
Tufts will clinch the East with a win at Colby on Saturday.
The NESCAC championship will be either May 8 or May 9 at the home of the West champion.