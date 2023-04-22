Collin Parker gives up 2 hits, strikes out 8 in run-shortened shutout win for Monument

LENOX — With four weeks until the cutoff date for the PVIAC's Western Massachusetts baseball tournaments, the coaches and players at Monument Mountain believe their team is right where it needs to be for mid-April.
Mind you, that's not an indication that the Spartans are ready for the postseason, more that they are tracking in that direction.
"It's great" to be 7-0, said Monument pitcher Collin Parker. "We had a similar season last year, so I'm hoping for another repeat and we end it a little bit better."
Parker ended Saturday's non-league game against Lenox by tossing a two-hit shutout. And when Zach Nicotra grounded to Jack Bissaillon at third for the final out, the undefeated Spartans had locked up a 10-0, five-inning victory over the Millionaires at War Memorial Field.
Jayder Raifstanger, who was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and three runs batted in, drove in pinch-hitter Mark Bailey from third with a ground out to first in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Parker retired the first two batters before pinch-hitter Carter Robert worked a walk. But then, Nicotra grounded to third, to end the game.
"What a great effort by Collin, one walk. He was just dominant today," Monument coach Tom Hankey said. "It was nice to see."
Parker struck out eight and didn't walk anyone until the aforementioned Robert. Of the 19 hitters Parker faced, the only two balls to leave the infield were on a double to the scoreboard in left field by Cliff Flynn to lead off the second inning and a single to center by Nicotra with two outs in the third.
"I was just throwing the ball absolutely as hard as I can. I've been working on some stuff this year with my offspeed [pitches]. The first few games of the year, I didn't even have an off-speed," Parker said. "I've been constantly working in-game rather than in practice with a batter there in live scenarios.
"Everything is coming together."
The five-inning shutout means that Parker has not given up a run in his last seven innings of work.
The Spartans actually gave Parker all the run support he needed in the first inning.
Lenox starter Mike Butler had set down Dom Velasco and Raifstanger before walking Cole Bissaillon on four pitches. Bissaillon went to third on Jack Bissaillon's bloop double to left. Then Parker drove in the game-winning run when he beat out a slow roller to shortstop Max Shepardson. Cole Bissaillon crossed the plate to make it 1-0.
Butler, who was matching Parker virtually pitch-for-pitch, threw a nine-pitch second inning by striking out Shaun Frank and Dom Calautti and retiring Blake Smith on a comebacker. That all changed in the second.
Velasco, who was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, led off with a single to center and went to third on the first of two doubles by Raifstanger. Velasco scored on an RBI fielder's choice by Cole Bissaillon for the first of four runs scored in the inning.
Jack Bissaillon, who had an RBI single in the third and was 3 for 3 with three RBI, followed that up ith a two-run double to left-center in Monument's three-run fourth inning. That set the stage for the early end.
For the Spartans, Raifstanger hit two doubles to right in four at-bats, scoring twice and driving in three.
"It's not what we were looking for, but we battled with them," Lenox coach Kevin Downer said. "That's a very good team over there. I told the kids we hit the ball, they made the plays. You go up against a team like this, you have to hit the ball. If you don't you're not going to be in the ball game."
Both teams took Sunday off, and return to action on Monday.
The Millionaires, now 5-3, have two big Bi-County South league games next week. Lenox will be at Drury Monday and will host Lee on Thursday.
Monument will play Monson Monday, in a make-up from a postponed game on Friday. The Spartans will then be off until Saturday, when they travel down Route 7 to face Mount Everett.
———