PITTSFIELD — Taconic trailed by as many as 14 in the second quarter of Wednesday night's home loss to Pope Francis. But the Cardinals didn't get out of Berkshire County without breaking a sweat.
Taconic battled back to make it a two-point game entering the fourth quarter, and trailed 61-60 after Tayvon Sandifer got a twisting layup to go down with around two minutes to play.
On Wednesday night, Pope Francis snapped Taconic's winning streak 68-62.
The hosts had a few chances to take their first lead since ending the opening quarter up 12-11, but couldn't buy a bucket. With 37 seconds left, Cam Vedovelli (game-high 20 points) was fouled and a technical was assessed to Taconic. Vedovelli sank 3 of 4 foul shots, and then scored on a long alley-oop layup on the extra possession. The five-point swing put the game out of reach for Taconic at 66-60.
"Happy with how they fought back," said Taconic coach Bill Heaphy. "It was back-and-forth, had some chances and just couldn't convert."
The loss was Taconic's first since Dec. 9, snapping an 11-game win streak and dropping the Green and Gold to 11-2. The team played without leading scorer Sean Harrigan, who was sidelined with an injury.
Sandifer and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 14 points, while Christian Maturevich had 12 and Sam Sherman 11.
Pope Francis broke off an 11-0 run in the first quarter, but Taconic closed the frame with eight of its own unanswered to take the slim lead.
A game of runs continued into the second, when the Cardinals scored the first 10 points of the period. A.J. Holl connected twice from 3-point land during the stretch. Pope Francis ran that newfound lead out to 28-14 on a pair of free throws by Adam Sarlan with three minutes to go till halftime.
Taconic got the jolt it needed with 2:50 on the clock. Christian Maturevich and Jayden McCartney fought for a pair of offensive rebounds, and Maturevich eventually scored through contact on the third try. He scored again off a Jarmal Sistrunk offensive board, and then hit both ends of a one-and-one off a Pope Francis turnover to get the deficit within single digits. That 5-0 Maturevich run all happened in the span of 36 seconds.
The hosts closed the first half trailing 33-25, but very much in the game. A point proven by Sistrunk — who started in Harrigan's spot — when he drained a 3-pointer to open the third quarter — Taconic's first of just two triples in the game.
The difference bounced around five points until the final minute of the quarter, Tayvon Sandifer was heard from. Sandifer picked up three first-quarter fouls and sat most of the second. He took an outlet from Frank Boua and turned it quickly into an easy bucket for Bamba at the other end. Then, he grabbed a rebound himself and kept it for the coast-to-coast layup to make it 47-45 at the end of three.
There were a good amount of chances for Taconic to get over the Cardinals and put the visitors truly on their heels, but Pope Francis was steady to through the finish. When Sherman and Boua hockey-assisted on a press-break bucket by Maturevich with five minutes left it was 55-52. The next two times down the floor Sarlan went 4 of 4 at the foul line.
Sherman and Sandifer hit jumpers, and then Sandifer had a strong take with three minutes left to get within 59-58. Again, Pope Francis worked the ball inside to Sarlan for a basket and the three-point lead. The made free-throw differential was 19-6 in favor of the visitors. Taconic attempted just one in the fourth quarter, while the Cardinals were 10 of 15.
"They pounded it inside and we were trying to guard the post. [Sarlan] got us into trouble there," said Heaphy. "And they make free throws. We talked about that, we didn't want to put them on the line."
