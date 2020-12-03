Two coaches whose resumes do not need to be checked twice will be taking over as the head basketball coaches at Hoosac Valley High School.
One of them returns to his old stomping grounds.
After four years away from the program he took to new heights, Bill Robinson is back coaching the Hoosac Valley boys. Robinson led the Hurricanes for 25 years, winning four Western Massachusetts championships and taking his teams to a pair of MIAA state championship games. Robinson takes the helm from interim coach Ben Raimer, who replaced Dave Harte Jr., midway through the 2019-20 season.
Holly McGovern also returns to a sideline as the new girls coach. McGovern, who replaces Ron Wojcik, has not coached high school basketball before. McGovern is, however, the winningest coach in MCLA women's basketball history. She spent 11 seasons at MCLA, and guided the Trailblazers to the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2010. That's the only NCAA appearance in school history.
The MCLA basketball program had only one season of .500 or better basketball before McGovern, a former player at Westfield State, took over. In her 11 years, she won 123 games, the most of any coach at the North Adams school in women's basketball history. She had five seasons of over .500 basketball, including a program-best 18-10 record in 2009-10. That year, the Trailblazers beat Worcester State in the MASCAC Tournament championship game, before losing to Final Four-bound Amherst in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
She will replace Wojcik, who won seven Western Massachusetts championships, one state championship and a state co-championship after the COVID-19 pandemic closed down the 2019-20 winter sports season prematurely. Wojcik and his staff were told in June that they would not be rehired for the coming school year, with the former coach saying "[superintendent Aaron Dean] felt that it was a good time to go in another direction."
"I love the game of basketball," McGovern said, "and I want to be affiliated in any way I can. I also felt like I could take some of my coaching experience and add it to a program that's had a storied tradition and hope to find some success with the players."
McGovern understands that she is stepping into some pretty big shoes. But she said she's not feeling any pressure in replacing Wojcik.
"I don't right now," she said in an interview with The Eagle. "My model is you take things day by day. If you do the right things, success will come. It's one of those models. I always want to drive myself and hopefully the players can follow suit."
McGovern left the MCLA job when her family relocated to Maryland. But when her husband Joe came back to be the executive director at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires, she started slowly getting back into basketball. The first thing was officiating, and McGovern did a number of boys and girls varsity games last season.
"To be honest, I've been fortunate — and not just as an official — that's definitely a different way of looking at it. I've been able to do it as a parent and as a coach, and you add in the experience as a player," she said, "and I feel like all those experiences combined into one, make me really fortunate to be able to coach."
McGovern will have Hoosac graduate McKenzie Robinson, the daughter of the boys coach, as the junior varsity coach. McKenzie Robinson played four years at MCLA, her freshman year under McGovern.
Bill Robinson is not only a Hoosac Valley graduate, he spent a quarter of a century coaching the Hurricanes into a Western Massachusetts power. He led the Hurricanes to four Western Mass. titles, the last a Division III championship in 2016, which was his final season at the helm.
"A couple of people approached me and asked me if I would be interested in coming back," he said. "The timing was obviously right. When I stepped away the last time, it was more about my family and watching my girls play. Right now, Kenzie's out of school and Riley is [in college]. It's a good time to come back."
While Bill Robinson might have stepped away from Hoosac bench, he did not take a step back from the game.
"I was doing AAU, the girls' program the Berkshire Mountaineers. I was watching plenty of games. I was watching Kenzie play in college and Riley play in high school," he said. "I was still around. I never really lost any focus on the game. I was still attending clinics and stuff. I kept my hand in it.
"I figured there may be a day where I might come back, so I stayed fresh."
Back when he stepped down at Hoosac, a story in The Eagle said that Robinson told his staff this could be the last year, adding that he had been pondering stepping aside for a few seasons, "but I've always come back for more. At this point, there is no more."
The veteran coach said he did not know if there would be games, and if there were games, how many would be played. And if there weren't games, then maybe Robinson and the players would do a fair amount of practicing to install his offensive and defensive systems, and do skills work.
Now that Robinson has replenished the fuel tank, he was asked if he was surprised the return took only four years.
"Yeah, but I think everything happens for a reason," he said. "At this point in my life, I'm still kind of young [56]. If it was much later than this, I don't know if I could do it again. I don't know if I'd have the energy to do it."