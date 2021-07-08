DALTON — The original is legendary. The copy is interesting.
Legendary golfer Bobby Jones won 13 major championships, including the 1930 Grand Slam, with his "Calamity Jane" putter. Ten were made by Scottish clubmaker Robert Condie. One of those 10 is hanging in the Merion Golf Club in suburban Philadelphia. The other showed up at Wahconah Country Club.
Roger Prevost owns one of the copies, and he had it in his bag during Monday's Safari Club Par-3 Challenge at Wahconah.
"This is an exact replica, both in the wrapping, the hickory shaft," Prevost said. "The head came from St. Andrews in Scotland."
Prevost is a retired executive at Hitchiner Manufacturing in Milford, N.H., a company that makes Ferrous Investment Castings.
"I got to go to all the PGA shows. I got to meet all the golfers. We made and designed the models for their favorite clubs with Callaway and Taylor Made," Prevost said. "We got to approve the models and got invited to play at a lot of courses. Long story, short, it was a charmed life for 15 years."
The original two "Calamity Jane" putters exist. One is at the US Golf Association's headquarters, while the second is at Augusta National, home of The Masters.
"I couldn't believe it," he said. "If you go online, they're talking about Tiger Woods' putter, it went for $90,000 at auction. This putter, the original I'm talking about, would go in the $200,000 range. This is an exact replica in the wrapping, in the hickory shaft, the head came from St. Andrews."
Bobby Jones began putting with his original Calamity Jane after a friendly round at the Nassau CC on Long Island before competing in the 1923 U.S. Open.
According to an article in Golf Magazine: "The original version was actually made for William Winton, a golf club dealer from the Acton area of London, but made its way to the U.S. via Jim Maiden, a Scotsman who emigrated to the country and eventually became head golf professional at Nassau Country Club on Long Island.
"Maiden kept the putter in his possession for years until the 1920 U.S. Amateur when he offered Jones the chance to try it out following a defeat to Francis Ouimet. As the story goes, Jones buried no less than eight consecutive putts with [the putter] and left the course with the putter in his possession."
Prevost uses a copy of Ben Crenshaw's "Baby Ben" putter on the course, and smiled when he was asked about how different the putters are.
"Absoutely because there's eight degree loft in this, 66 degrees lie for this putter and eight degree loft," he said. "Most putters, like [Bryson] DeChambeau, has four degrees loft. It just shows you the difference."
While Roger Prevost carries the "Calamity Jane" around, he doesn't pull it out of the bag, except to show people like a reporter who went to see it. So, if he's out playing in a tournament, he's not putting with it.
"I might [putt] on the carpet in my living room, that's it," he said. "I just don't want to play with it."