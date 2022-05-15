WILLIAMSTOWN — Pittsfield High's Kieran Coscia has taken the remarkable and made it run-of-the-mill this spring.
The Generals star collected wins in all three throwing disciplines on Saturday at the Berkshire County Individuals track and field championships, a feat longtime official and coach Gary Curry said he hasn't ever seen or heard of being done at the annual year-end meet.
On top of his three victories and meet MVP honors, Coscia once again further broke his own school record in shot put.
Coscia's day further bolstered an impressive meet by the Generals, who collected four additional individual titles on the track at Williams College. That crew included a pair of wildly entertaining finishes in the 100-meter dash and 1-mile run.
But Coscia was once again the story, as he has been for much of his record-setting senior season. In shot put, he set the Pittsfield High record for the fourth time this spring. That's a record that previously stood for 58 years before Coscia switched to gliding and started bombing 16-pound balls well north of 50 feet. On Saturday, he threw 55 feet, 2 inches on his second of four attempts. That extended the school mark by another 5 inches, not to mention won the County title by almost 15 feet.
Coscia also won the discus and javelin events on Saturday. His 148-01 throw in discus didn't reach his own school record of 162-05, but did more than enough to win the BCI crown by 8 feet. He had to hustle back and forth between the two events which were being held simultaneously, and arrived at the javelin area right around the time Wahconah's Peyton Shippee unleashed a monster 144-08 throw, 13 feet beyond his seed spot and a new No. 2 behind Coscia's previous County-leading mark of 154-10.
Coscia stepped in and on his fourth attempt landed his javelin 153-04 for the trifecta. What his wins may have lacked in drama, teammates Anthony Telladira and Justice Daniels more than made up for.
In a pair of premiere events, Telladira and Daniels out-legged their competition in thrilling fashion.
Daniels was initially worried he wasn't going to get a chance to test his speed against the fastest boys in Berkshire County. But, what looked to be a false start by the PHS star in the 100-meter final was actually a misfire from the starting gun. Actually, the gun malfunctioned three more times leaving the eight finals runners brimming with anticipation.
A new gun was brought to Curry at the start, and Daniels heard this one no problem.
"I thought I fouled the first time. I leaned forward because that really gets me off quick, and who knows," said Daniels. "But I had really one thing in my mind, beat [Monument Mountain's David Flynn] because he smoked me in the 200 earlier this week. I'm also friends with the Taconic kids, all of them. We planned for first or second, and I just took it."
Daniels was in Lane 5, bracketed by Taconic's Jasean Davis and Sean Harrigan — who had the top prelim time of 11.58 — with a third Thunder runner, Frank Boua on Harrigan's other flank. Flynn, who had already shined with a win in the 200, was in Lane 2. From the start, though, it was Daniels, Harrigan and Boua in a line separating up the middle.
With 50 meters to go, Daniels' face broke out in a grin as he felt himself slide in front of Harrigan. With 15 meters to go, with his lower body floored, he pointed up at the stands before crossing in 11.53 seconds. Harrigan was second in 11.68. Boua third in 11.81 and Flynn fourth in 11.97.
"I was looking up at my coach, because I told him I needed to be worried today was my last day. It's some people's last day. I need to make it to Western Mass. But, honestly, even if we don't make it at Western Mass., I made it here, Berkshire County."
After qualifying for Western Mass. in his regular 800 earlier this season, Telladira and his coaching staff at PHS thought he should give the mile a try. His top time this season of 4:44.09 was third best in the County. On Saturday, though, with all the extra adrenaline of the setting and Lenox distance star Dennis Love to chase, Telladira had some added juice. So, he hung on Love's shoulder for three-plus laps of the Williams College rubber, never giving the Millionaires runner a chance to separate. And when the final kick came, Telladira used his advantageous position to slide in front and finish in 4:40.82. Love ran an impressive 4:41.59 in the hot sun, but couldn't keep the Generals senior at bay.
"Dennis is a great runner on his own. He's an amazing pacer, and I couldn't do that. If I went out there, I don't think I could run sub-5 minutes alone," said Telladira. "So that's just my strategy every race. Stick with the guy in front and coming around with 200 to go, start to accelerate, try to kick for the last 100 and hope that I have more gas than the other guy."
Nobody looked to have more gas in their tank on Saturday than Lenox's Maxwell Adam. Following an opening girls 2 mile that saw multiple DNFs due to the heat, Adam set out on his own 2-mile journey with the likes of sub-11-minuters Justin Levesque and Jack Archey hunting him.
"Max did great. I was just like 'wow' I was more affected by the heat than him, and he was out there for like 10 minutes and I was out there for like two," said Lenox teammate Harry Touloukian after his own win in the 800.
The 10 minutes Touloukian was referring to wasn't even a full 10. Adam crossed the finish line calmly in 9:58.55, 42 seconds in front of Hoosac Valley's Levesque and more than a minute before Mount Greylock's Parker Winters. Winters finished in 11:20.40, passing Archey over the final 50 meters for the bronze.
Touloukian's win was by a 12-second margin. He then joined forces with Love, Adam and Devan Patel in the 4x800 and the Millionaires flexed their distance might. With a seed time listed at 9:16.98, that quartet, anchored by Touloukian, finished in 8:46.46, a mark that could have them lined up to contend at the coming postseason meets.
"It was more shooting for an even split," Touloukian said of his individual win. I didn't have Quinn [McDermott] or Anthony [Telladira] to run with, that makes it a bit more mentally easy. It was hard mentally, and the heat was tough today.
"We have a lot of these bigger events coming up, going to face some difficult competition. We're all in top-notch shape and I think that's going to be key. At this point, working on speed, kicking and just letting it happen. It's going to be a good time."
The Pittsfield boys didn't stop with Coscia, Telladira and Daniels. The Generals added wins from Johnathan Ofori in triple jump and Lucas Benoit in the 110 hurdles. Ofori was third in long jump as well.
Elsewhere in the meet, Monument Mountain took home a pair of individual firsts, Wahconah got a pair of strong hurdle performances from Brennan Andersen, Taconic got a win and a second from Harrigan, and Mount Greylock nabbed 10 individual podium spots, including Daniel Warren's long jump win, plus a relay victory in the 4x400.
The Spartans were led by Flynn and Quinn Redpath. Flynn's 200 was pounded out in a personal and County-best 23.31, striding past Greylock's Jack Catelotti during the straightaway. Redpath then went 1-2 with teammate Gavin Santos in the 400, winning in 52.55, again a personal and County-best mark. Those three then linked up with Dennis Penny to form the champion 4x100 team with Redpath anchoring.
Monument also got two seconds and a third from Sean Scarbro.
Andersen brought Wahconah a 400 hurdles title and was runner-up to Pittsfield's Benoit in the 110 hurdles.
Harrigan was runner-up to Daniels in the 100, but out-jumped Greylock's Jenner Kittle in high jump. Both cleared 5-10 on their second try, but Harrigan had been perfect up until 5-08, while Kittle needed three attempts to clear 5-06. Taconic's Boua also landed on two podiums in third.
Warren jumped a personal best 19-03.5 on his second long jump attempt, and then watched as Scarbro, Ofori and Lenox's Ian Bridges took their shots. Scarbro came the closest on his final jump, but Warren's mark held by 3/4 of an inch.