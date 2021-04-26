PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Country Club of Pittsfield head professional Eric Mabee shot a 3-over 74 on the Ryder Course at PGA Village on Monday in the second round of the PGA Professionals Championship to make the cut in a national event for club pros.
Mabee, who opened with a 1-over 71 on the Wanamaker Course, stands at 2-over 145 after 36 holes. The cut to the low 120 players and ties from the field of 312 came at 4-over 147.
Holding the lead in the 72-hole event is former PGA Tour player Omar Uresti, who fired a 4-under 68 on the Wanamaker Monday to take the lead at 8-under 135. First-round leader Frank Bensel Jr. shot a 71 on the Wanamaker to trail by a single shot.
Winning isn't the only priority in the tournament. The top 20 finishers earn spots in the PGA Championship, to be played at Kiawah Island next month. Currently, 19 players are 1-under or better, meaning Mabee still has a big prize to play for.
Mabee's round started slowly with bogeys on the first two holes. He steadied the ship, however, finishing off 3-over with a pair of birdies and three bogeys.
Today's third round will be broadcast on GOLF from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.