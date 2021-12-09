NORTH ADAMS — In the COVID-19 pandemic 2020-21 school year, there were high school sports. Not every team at every school got to play, but most did.
In Berkshire County, there was one sport that never got a chance.
"It seemed a little unfair. A lot of people were playing and there was nothing for us," said Drury hockey player Brandon Lincoln. "There was no chance to do anything and give it a go."
The three Berkshire County hockey programs, co-ops based at Drury in North County, Wahconah in Central Berkshire and Mount Everett in South Berkshire, did not get a chance to get on the ice because their home rinks were either not open or could not provide proper spacing to prevent the possible spread of the virus.
That all changes Saturday night when a county team will play hockey for the first time in 646 days as Wahconah hosts Easthampton at the Pittsfield Boys and Girls Club Rink. The face-off is set for 6 p.m.
Mount Everett is next and the Eagles will host Greenfield on Dec. 13, at the reopened rink at Berkshire School in Sheffield. Drury will be the last team to hit the ice in a game. The Blue Devils travel to the second rink at the Mullins Center on the UMass campus for a game against Belchertown.
The three county schools will all compete in Division IV when it comes to playing for a state championship. The Eagles and Blue Devils are in the Wright Division with Belchertown, Easthampton, Greenfield and Southwick. Easthampton will play in Division III.
Wahconah is in the Fay Division with Amherst, Chicopee, the South Hadley-Holyoke co-op, Ludlow, Chicopee Comp and Agawam. Wahconah, Chicopee South Hadley and Comp are all in Division IV. Amherst is in Division III and Agawam is in Division II.
Jake King takes over for Aidan Gilligan as head coach at Mount Everett, although Gilligan will be an assistant coach. Matt Risley returns to Wahconah.
The Drury co-op is based out of the Peter W. Foote Vietnam Veterans Rink in North Adams and has players from the host school, McCann Tech, Hoosac Valley and Mount Greylock.
Both Lincoln and teammate Tyler Pettit are McCann students, and Pettit had a similar reaction to not having played last year.
"It sucked," Pettit said. "The mentality was to mainly keep myself healthy. So it didn't matter whether I was playing hockey or lacrosse, I just wanted to keep myself in shape and stay healthy. It was a lot of running and lifting."
Derek Durocher is, depending on how you count, either in his second or third season as the head coach of the Drury co-op. His first year was the 2019-20 season.
"We're just excited to be back," he said prior to a recent practice at the North Adams rink. "High school hockey back is a good thing. We have a lot of new faces, 28 kids and seven returners. We're still a little bit, in terms of knowing what we've got, a little bit behind there. It's exciting because there are a lot of good, new, young players that will complement the returners. Our objective is to compete, but not losing sight of just being happy to be back on the ice."
With the sport out of sight and out of mind for nearly two years, Durocher was asked if he was surprised that 28 players showed up for the first day of practice. He said he wasn't sure how many would hit the ice.
"I actually worried about that a little bit, because some kids might have opted to do other activities. You worry about if they do that, do they come back and put their skates on a year later," Durocher said. "To some degree, I was surprised about the turnout that we had. On the other hand, for a couple of years, we kind of expected this youth group to move into this level."
Pettit said that the first practice, held the Monday after Thanksgiving, was particularly exciting.
"It was fun because I hadn't skated in two years," he said. "It was really good just to be back out there, and working on situations I haven't seen in a while."
And Pettit could have used some of those "Hello, my name is" tags on some of his new teammates.
"It's been happening for the last week. You still have to get used to names because for two years, you missed a whole generation coming in," he said. "It's unusual to see that many new faces."
Unlike Pettit, Lincoln played for Mike Taylor's BC Selects program, so he's been on the ice. That, however, did not lessen the thrill of knowing he'd be putting the Drury sweater back on.
"It was exciting, telling my parents and all of my friends that I didn't get to play with last year," said Lincoln. "Some of these kids are like considered family, and not having a season last year sucked. This year, it's definitely awesome that we're having it."