PITTSFIELD — Taconic played host to Lenox, Hoosac Valley and Mount Everett for the second cross-country meet of the season at Reid Middle School.
Hoosac Valley's Justin Levesque stretched his legs on the full-length course after coming in fifth last week on an abbreviated route at Monument Mountain. Levesque finished in 18 minutes, 36.73 seconds. He bested a trio of Lenox runners, with Harry Touloukian in second in 19:12.13.
Taconic's top boy was Cam Bencivenga in fifth. Benjamin Vella was the first Mount Everett runner across in eighth place.
On the girls side, Lenox swept the top five spots, led by an individual win from Alice Culver in 21:52.50. Fellow Millionaires Elyssa Scrimo, Jessie Scrimo, Sydney Wilk and Audrey Touloukian followed her in in order.
Taconic's Lila Ribero was next in sixth, with Hoosac Valley's top runner, Hannah Walsh, in seventh. Lucia Cicerchia led Mount Everett in 24th with a time of 33:14.
———
Boys
Top 20 — 1. Levesque (HV) 18:36; 2. Touloukian (LX) 19:12; 3. Adam (LX) 19:12; 4. Mathews (LX) 19:48; 5. Bencivenga (T) 20:13; 6. Vargas (LX) 20:48; 7. A. McCormack (LX) 21:19; 8. Vella (ME) 21:45; 9. Mercier (T) 21:49; 10. Trapani (T) 22:32; 11. M. Pierce (T) 22:33; 12. Lopenzina (T) 22:53; 13. A. Pierce (T) 22:54; 14. McGovern (HV) 23:39; 15. Sultaire (T) 23:46; 16. Ketchen (ME) 24:00; 17. Brunette (LX) 24:30; 18. C. McCormack (LX) 24:50; 19. Krantz (T) 25:04; 20. Davis (ME) 26:18.
Girls
Top 20 — 1. Alice Culver (LX) 21:52; 2. E. Scrimo (LX) 24:29; 3. J. Scrimo (LX) 24:37; 4. Wilk (LX) 25:37; 5. Touloukian (LX) 25:45; 6. Ribero (T) 26:05; 7. Walsh (HV) 26:36; 8. Powell (T) 26:38; 9. McDonald (T) 26:46; 10. Hanger (T) 26:53; 11. Kelly (LX) 27:08; 12. Wong (T) 27:20; 13. Pompi (HV) 27:31; 14. McNeil (T) 27:31; 15. T. Garabedian (HV) 27:48; 16. A. Garabedian (HV) 28:07; 17. Young (LX) 29:26; 18. Tuck (LX) 29:31; 19. Harrington (T) 30:10; 20. Miller (T) 30:43.
Meet at Wahconah
DALTON — It was a good day for the Generals at Wahconah. Pittsfield carded individual victors in both the boys and girls races, with senior Jack Archey and junior Kellie Harrington.
The Warriors welcomed PHS, along with Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock and Lee to Dalton for the meet.
For the second straight week Harrington found herself competing with Grace Malone and Kate Swann of Mount Greylock, and she bested them both with a time of 19:02.82. Malone was second in 19:14.74, with Swann nine seconds back from there.
Madeleine Rocheleau-Holmes was the top finisher for Monument in fourth. Jocelyn Sommers locked in the No. 10 spot to lead Wahconah. In 18th was Emily Holian to top Lee.
On the boys side, Archey held off Ollie Swabey of Mount Greylock with a time of 17:31.49, good for a 5:38 pace. Swabey finished in 17:53.48, with teammate Andrew Petropulos behind him.
Wahconah senior Peyton Webb was fourth, starting off a string five consecutive Warriors to cross the finish line.
Lee was led by Josh Perrier in 14th, while Colby Sweet topped the Spartans in 17th
———
Boys
Top 20 — 1. Archey (P) 17:31; 2. Swabey (MG) 17:53; 3. Petropulos (MG) 18:26; 4. Webb (W) 18:26; 5. Gladu (W) 18:34; 6. Wildrick (W) 18:37; 7. Garcia (W) 18:41; 8. Gladu (W) 18:55; 9. Holzapfel (MG) 18:57; 10. Calvert (W) 18:57; 11. Bakija (MG) 19:03; 12. Brennan (P) 19:17; 13. Chard (P) 19:17; 14. Perrier (L) 19:28; 15. Winters (MG) 19:43; 16. Sanders (W) 19:46; 17. Sweet (MM) 19:46; 18. Fennelly (L) 19:55; 19. Repetto (MG) 20:11; 20. Welch (MG) 20:25.
Girls
Top 20 — 1. Harrington (P) 19:02; 2. Malone (MG) 19:14; 3. Swann (MG) 19:23; 4. Rocheleau-Holmes (MM) 20:34; 5. Abel (MG) 21:54; 6. Ferris (P) 22:07; 7. Ungewitter (P) 22:58; 8. Keating (MG) 23:07; 9. Low (MG) 23:08; 10. Sommers (W) 23:14; 11. Miller (MG) 23:16; 12. Art (MG) 23:16; 13. Swabey (MG) 23:40; 14. Polumbo (MG) 23:46; 14. De Jong (MG) 23:55; 16. McCarthy (W) 24:09; 17. McCluskey (P) 24:13; 18. Holian (L) 24:19; 19. Malumphy (P) 24:21; 20. Grossman (MM) 24:34.
PVIAC Meet
It was a sweep for Mohawk on Tuesday in a tri-meet. Dennis Simmons' 14:51 time bested the field.
The McCann Tech boys were led by Brandon Miller in 17:47.
Mohawk defeated Greenfield 27-30 and McCann 19-36. Greenfield defeated McCann 18-41.
On the girls side, it was Mohawk's Ellie Pinkham in 19:59 taking first. Her Warriors downed Greenfield 15-50 and McCann 18-43.
The Hornets did pick up a 15-50 win over Greenfield, led by Camryn Moran's 22:08 time.
McCann next heads to Hadley for a meet on Sept. 21.