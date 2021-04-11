LEE — Pittsfield's John Archey and Kellie Harrington displayed their swiftness on Saturday as the Generals topped the Wildcats.

Archey, in 19 minutes, 44.98 seconds, and Harrington, in 20:10.53, headlined an outing where Pittsfield swept Lee. The Pittsfield boys had four runners finish in the top five, winning 22-34. Meanwhile, the girls won 21-37 with three Generals clocking top-five times.

Sophomore Asa Chard finished right behind Archey with a time of 19:51.91, earning second place. David Babineau placed third and Quinten Coughlin-Walton rounded out the race's top-five with a time of 20.35.71.

Zach Bianco was Lee's fastest runner on the boys side, clocking in at 20:18.57, good for fourth place. Behind Coughlin-Walton, five Wildcats completed the top 10, including Daniel Snow, Aiden Fennelly, Josh Perrier, Sean Koperek and Garret Roche.

Harrington, a sophomore, was the fastest girl by more than three minutes, with Lee's Brianna Kelly earning silver with a time of 23:43.06. Harrington was back on a high school cross-country course for the first time since placing 18th at the MIAA Division I state meet back in November of 2019 to cap a stellar debut season.

Kelly was the only Wildcat inside the top five as a purple wave followed her across the finish line. Sydney Farris, Meredith McCandless and Grace Ungewitter captured third-through-fifth for Pittsfield. Lee's Emily Holian was sixth and Emma Ranzoni was seventh. Pittsfield's Tess McCluskey and Madelyn Malumphy locked down eighth and ninth place. Amber MacDowell earned a tenth-place finish for Lee.

Boys

Team Result — Pittsfield def. Lee 22-34.

Scoring Runners — 1. John Archey (P) 19:44.98, 2. Asa Chard (P) 19:51.98, 3. David Babineau (P) 19:55.67, 4. Zach Bianco (L) 20:18.57, 5. Quinten Coughlin-Walton (P) 20:35.71, 6. Daniel Snow (L) 21:18.55, 7. Aiden Fennelly (L) 21:33.27, 8. Josh Perrier (L) 21:37.70, 9. Sean Koperek (L) 22:42.66, 10. Garrett Roche (L) 24:04.41.

Girls

Team Result — Pittsfield def. Lee 21-37.

Scoring Runners — 1. Kellie Harrington (P) 20:10.53, 2. Brianna Kelly (L) 23:43.06, 3. Sydney Ferris (P) 24.11.41; 4. Meredith McCandless (P) 24:16.18, 5. Grace Ungewitter (P) 24:59.92, 6. Emily Holian (L) 25:02.82, 7. Emma Ranzoni (L) 25:45.38, 8. Tess McCluskey (8) 26:04.00, 9. Madelyn Malumphy (P) 26:26.42, 10. Amber MacDowell (L) 26:27.30.