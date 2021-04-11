Lee vs. Pittsfield Cross Country Opener

Pittsfield’s Kellie Harrington crosses the finish line to take first place in the first girls cross country meet of the season at Lee High School. Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Lee vs. Pittsfield Cross Country Opener

Runners from Lee and Pittsfield pass through a wooded section of the course in the first boys cross country meet of the season at Lee High School. Saturday, April 10, 2021. John Archey, sporting bib no. 53, was the fastest runner in the boys race. 

LEE — Pittsfield's John Archey and Kellie Harrington displayed their swiftness on Saturday as the Generals topped the Wildcats. 

Archey, in 19 minutes, 44.98 seconds, and Harrington, in 20:10.53, headlined an outing where Pittsfield swept Lee. The Pittsfield boys had four runners finish in the top five, winning 22-34. Meanwhile, the girls won 21-37 with three Generals clocking top-five times. 

Sophomore Asa Chard finished right behind Archey with a time of 19:51.91, earning second place. David Babineau placed third and Quinten Coughlin-Walton rounded out the race's top-five with a time of 20.35.71. 

Zach Bianco was Lee's fastest runner on the boys side, clocking in at 20:18.57, good for fourth place. Behind Coughlin-Walton, five Wildcats completed the top 10, including Daniel Snow, Aiden Fennelly, Josh Perrier, Sean Koperek and Garret Roche. 

Harrington, a sophomore, was the fastest girl by more than three minutes, with Lee's Brianna Kelly earning silver with a time of 23:43.06. Harrington was back on a high school cross-country course for the first time since placing 18th at the MIAA Division I state meet back in November of 2019 to cap a stellar debut season.

Kelly was the only Wildcat inside the top five as a purple wave followed her across the finish line. Sydney Farris, Meredith McCandless and Grace Ungewitter captured third-through-fifth for Pittsfield. Lee's Emily Holian was sixth and Emma Ranzoni was seventh. Pittsfield's Tess McCluskey and Madelyn Malumphy locked down eighth and ninth place. Amber MacDowell earned a tenth-place finish for Lee.

———

Boys 

Team Result — Pittsfield def. Lee 22-34. 

Scoring Runners — 1. John Archey (P) 19:44.98, 2. Asa Chard (P) 19:51.98, 3. David Babineau (P) 19:55.67, 4. Zach Bianco (L) 20:18.57, 5. Quinten Coughlin-Walton (P) 20:35.71, 6. Daniel Snow (L) 21:18.55, 7. Aiden Fennelly (L) 21:33.27, 8. Josh Perrier (L) 21:37.70, 9. Sean Koperek (L) 22:42.66, 10. Garrett Roche (L) 24:04.41. 

Girls 

Team Result — Pittsfield def. Lee 21-37. 

Scoring Runners — 1. Kellie Harrington (P) 20:10.53, 2. Brianna Kelly (L) 23:43.06, 3. Sydney Ferris (P) 24.11.41; 4. Meredith McCandless (P) 24:16.18, 5. Grace Ungewitter (P) 24:59.92, 6. Emily Holian (L) 25:02.82, 7. Emma Ranzoni (L) 25:45.38, 8. Tess McCluskey (8) 26:04.00, 9. Madelyn Malumphy (P) 26:26.42, 10. Amber MacDowell (L) 26:27.30. 