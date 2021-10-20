CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley senior Justin Levesque raced to a win on his home course on Wednesday afternoon, leading a top three of three seniors from three different schools in the boys race.
Levesque finished in 18 minutes, 07.18 seconds, with his closest competition coming from Taconic senior Cam Bencivenga and Lee senior Josh Perrier. Perrier was followed by teammate Aiden Fennelly, while Wahconah's top finisher was Cooper Calvert in fifth.
On the girls side, visiting Taconic got an individual win by senior Ahliya Phillips, who cruised to victory in 22:42.04.
Lee packed in three runners behind Phillips, led by Anna Martin in 23:04.88. Emily Holian and Brianna Kelly filled in from there, with host Hoosac's Hannah Walsh in fifth.
Wahconah's top runner was Elliana O'Leary in 15th.
It was a lightly-contested team meet, with just three matchups for either race. The Wahconah boys picked up an extra-runner win over Taconic 28-28.
Nathan Miller placed 16th overall for Wahconah, besting Taconic's Max Pierce (17th) in a matchup between each team's sixth finisher. Miller's 21:56.03 gave the Warriors the win.
———
Boys
Team Results — Wahconah def. Taconic 28-28; Wahconah def. Hoosac Valley 15-N/S; Lee def. Hoosac 15-N/S.
Individual Top 20 — 1. Levesque (HV) 18:08; 2. Bencivenga (T) 18:58; 3. Perrier (L) 19:13; 4. Fennelly (L) 19:29; 5. Calvert (W) 19:52; 6. Bianco (L) 20:04; 7. Mercier (T) 20:05; 8. Dowd Smith (W) 20:50; 9. A. Pierce (T) 21:01; 10. Smith (W) 21:02; 11. Cooper (L) 21:07; 12. Kunde (W) 21:16; 13. McGovern (HV) 21:30; 14. Norton (T) 21:41; 15. DiCicco (W) 21:44; 16. Miller (W) 21:56; 17. M. Pierce (T) 22:15; 18. Sultaire (T) 22:30; 19. Krantz (T) 22:47; 20. Kinney (L) 23:00.
Girls
Team Results — Taconic def. Wahconah 15-N/S; Hoosac def. Wahconah 15-N/S; Lee def. Hoosac 19-39.
Individual Top 20 — 1. Phillips (T) 22:42; 2. Martin (L) 23:04; 3. Holian (L) 23:22; 4. Kelly (L) 24:30; 5. Walsh (HV) 24:31; 6. Ranzoni (L) 24:36; 7. Hanger (T) 25:10; 8. McDonald (T) 25:15; 9. Ribero (T) 25:44; 10. T. Garabedian (HV) 25:49; 11. Powell (T) 25:49; 12. Miller (T) 25:53; 13. McNeil (T) 25:55; 14. Pompi (HV) 26:27; 15. O'Leary (W) 26:51; 16. Hickson (L) 26:53; 17. Starsja (T) 26:59; 18. Lope (L) 27:02; 19. Wong (T) 27:22; 20. A. Garabedian (HV) 27:36.
McCann Tech meet
SPRINGFIELD — It was a huge weekend for McCann Tech cross-country, as the Hornets went 3-0 on both the girls and boys sides in a Friday race at Forest Park.
The boys breezed by St. Mary’s and Hampden 15-50, and squeezed out a 26-29 victory over Smith Vocational.
Brandon Miller ran a wire-to-wire win, as the sophomore finished in 21 minutes 13 seconds. He won by 29 seconds. The Hornets also got Jordan Greenbush in 22:40 in fourth, starting a string of three straight McCann runners, with Daniel McGrory in 22:43 and Chris Sunn in 23:49.
Freshman Camryn Moran led the McCann girls in second place with a time of 24:52. It was a trio of 15-50 sweeps for McCann over Smith, St. Mary’s and Hampden.
Both Hornets teams improved to 7-6 on the year.