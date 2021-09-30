CHESHIRE — Kellie Harrington won for the second straight week, and this time with a bit of breathing room.
Pittsfield's junior star finished the course at Hoosac Valley in 19 minutes, 1.95 seconds at a pace of 7:02 per mile. That was 13 seconds quicker than Lenox's Grace Elliot, who did hold off the Mount Greylock duo of Grace Malone and Kate Swann. Lenox and Greylock both had two in the top five, with Alice Culver placing fifth for the Millionaires.
Madeleine Rocheleau-Holmes was sixth for Monument Mountain, and the last runner to pace in under 8 minutes. The Spartans also won their lone contested matchup against Wahconah.
Harrington's Generals went 3-0 on the afternoon, with wins over Mount Everett, Hoosac and Wahconah. PHS added Grace Ungewitter and Sydney Ferris to the top 10. Mount Greylock was also 3-0, winning 15-50 in each matchup.
Taconic, which knocked off Lee, was led by Ahliya Phillips in 15th. Lee's Emily Holian was 18th. Wahconah was topped by Olivia Langenheim in 17th. Lucia Cicerchia led Mount Everett with a 31:30 in 85th.
The Lenox boys went 1-2-3 in the individual results and had a 2-0 day as a team, knocking off Wahconah and host Hoosac Valley on Wednesday. Dennis Love raced to his third win of the season, traversing the Hurricanes course in 16 minutes 55.11 seconds. His closest competitor, teammate Harry Touloukian, was 22 seconds behind. Maxwell Adam finished third, sweeping the podium with Millionaires.
Adam held off Pittsfield's Jack Archey by five seconds, while Justin Levesque placed fifth overall on his hometown route.
In the team results, it was a 3-0 day by Mount Greylock, led by Ezra Holzapfel in seventh overall. Wahconah was led by Riley Galdu in sixth, as the Warriors beat PHS and Monument Mountain, but fell to Lenox. PHS also had a 2-1 afternoon.
Lee was led by Josh Perrier in 15, while Taconic was led by Cam Bencivenga in 20th. Monument Mountain's Colby Sweet led his team in 22nd in 19:38. Ben Vella was the top Mount Everett finisher in 20:48, good for 36th place.