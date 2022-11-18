<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berkshire County sends 5 full teams, 5 individuals to MIAA State Cross-Country Championships

andy mccormack runs

Senior Andrew McCormack and the Lenox boys won their qualifying race last week and will run for a state title Saturday afternoon in Fort Devens.

 MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

Quite the contingent from Berkshire County will be making a two-plus-hour drive on Saturday to Fort Devens for the MIAA State Cross-Country Championships.

ollie swabey runs

Mount Greylock's Ollie Swabey finished 10th in the D-III C qualifying race on Sunday.

Modal

Mike Walsh can be reached at mwalsh@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6240. On Twitter: @WalshWrites89.

Tags

Sports Editor

Mike Walsh is sports editor at The Berkshire Eagle. He's been with The Eagle since 2017. Walsh also authors the NENPA-winning Powder Report column. He's an avid snowboarder, runner, homebrewer, and he used to play a pretty mean sousaphone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all