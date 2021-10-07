SHEFFIELD — Wednesday's cross-country meet at Mount Everett featured a couple of familiar winners and a couple tight rivalry competitions between Pittsfield and Taconic.
Dennis Love was victorious in the boys race, finishing the course in 17 minutes, 19.22 seconds. Lenox teammate Maxwell Adam was second in 17:38.18. That jumpstarted the Millionaires to a 2-0 day on the boys side. The race for fourth was heated for a second time between Lenox's Harry Touloukian and Jack Archey of Pittsfield. At the finish line, Touloukian hung on by a .06-second margin.
Pittsfield's Kellie Harrington won the girls race in 19:43.55, finishing well ahead of Lenox's Alice Culver (20:08.51) in second. Lenox put three girls in the top 10 and finished 2-0 as well. Mount Greylock's Ainsley Abel was third and Josephine Smith fourth.
The tightest matchup of the day was between Archey's Generals and the Taconic boys. With Archey and Asa Chard landing in the top seven, PHS had an early 3-7 lead after Cam Bencivenga and Alex Pierce got Taconic going in 11th and 14th overall. Patrick Brennan (15th) was next in, bringing Pittsfield's lead to 8-13 through three runners — following Nick Lopenzina in 23rd.
However, Lopenzina was running in a Green and Gold pack with fellow seniors Dillan Norton and Simeon Mercier. The three finished within four seconds of one another, with Mercier in 25th holding off Pittsfield's Lennox Silvestrodias by 10 seconds. That locked in Taconic with 28 points, while PHS hit 17 with a fifth runner still to land. Next in was yet another Taconic senior, though, and Max Pierce's 28th-place finish secured at least a tie for THS. The final blow came from another member of coach Paul Phelps' senior class in Connor Sultaire, who placed 42nd and forced the Generals over 28 points securing the 29-28 Taconic win.
Things flipped on the girls side, where PHS rode Harrington's win to a 22-33 victory. Taconic got a fifth-overall finish by Ahliya Phillips, but Sydney Ferris was seventh and Grace Ungewitter 10th for the Generals. That gave Pittsfield an 8-14 lead through three finishers each and Taconic couldn't catch up. Lila Ribero was Taconic's third finisher in 18th, but she was followed by Pittsfield's Tess McCluskey 14 seconds later and trading finishers wasn't going to do it. Isabella McDonald was 20th for Taconic, but Pittsfield's Maddy Malumphy was 21st, six seconds off, to wrap it up.
Host Mount Everett was led by Lucia Cicerchia on the girls side. She was 47th overall in 29:46. On the boys side, eighth-grader Ben Vella was 21st overall in 20:50.