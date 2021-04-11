CHESHIRE — The Taconic cross-country teams earned a sweep of Hoosac Valley on a sunny Saturday morning.
Only two Hoosac Valley boys were in attendance, but Justin Levesque represented the Hurricanes with a first-place finish, clocking in at 19 minutes, 55.52 seconds. Following Levesque was a wave of green and gold, including Owen McNeil in second, Cameron Bencivenga in third, Nick Trapani in fourth and Anthony Trapani earning the final spot inside the top five. Stephen Gage, Hoosac's second runner, finished in sixth with a time of 28:02.18. Taconic's Connor Sultaire, Joe LaFreniere, Dominik Dubois and Mike Kerwood closed out the top 10.
The field was a bit wider on the girls side and visiting Taconic ran away with a 19-39 victory.
Lila Robero, 27:32.92, Isabella MacDonald, 27:57.56, and Julia Latura, 28:26.96, locked down the top three spots in favor of Taconic. Hoosac's Natalie Pompi and Hannah Walsh captured fourth-and-fifth place. The duo was joined by Taylor Garabedian and Alyssa Garabedian as top-10 finishers. Taconic runners Simira Hanger, Ella Ives and Calie Champoux solidified the win with day's sixth, seventh and ninth-best times.
———
Boys
Team Result — Taconic def. Hoosac Valley, 15-N/A.
Scoring Runners — 1. Justin Levesque (HV) 19:55.52, 2. Owen McNeil (T) 20:55.54, 3. Cameron Bencivenga (T) 22:22.56, 4. Nick Trapani (T) 27:15.15, 5. Anthony Trapani (T) 27:28.61, 6. Stephen Gage (HV) 28:02.18, 7. Connor Sultaire (T) 31:37.28, 8. Joe LaFreniere (T) 32:24.99, 9. Dominik Dubois (T) 32:43.30, 10. Mike Kerwood (T) 33:20.43.
Girls
Team Result — Taconic def. Hoosac Valley, 19-39.
Scoring Runners — 1. Lila Robero (T) 27:32.92, 2. Isabella MacDonald (T) 27:57.56, 3. Julia Latura (T) 28:26.96, 4. Natalie Pompi (HV) 28:48.00, 5. Hannah Walsh (HV) 28:51.18, 6. Simira Hanger (T) 28:52.18, 7. Ella Ives (T) 29:31.70, 8. Taylor Garabedian (HV) 29:37.28, 9. Calie Champoux (T) 29:53.54, 10. Alyssa Garabedian (HV) 30:13.88.