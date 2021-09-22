GREAT BARRINGTON — The Wahconah cross-country teams each had 2-0 days in a meet at Monument Mountain on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Taconic boys picked up an extra-runner tiebreaker win over the host Spartans.
However, neither Wahconah team saw an individual victor on the day. Those honors went to Hoosac Valley’s Justin Levesque and Monument’s Madeleine Rocheleau-Holmes.
Levesque was untouched in winning his second race in as many weeks. He finished in 14 minutes, 23.86 seconds, more than a minute ahead of his closest competitor, Wahconah’s Riley Gladu. Levesque’s pace clocked in at 5:32. After him, though, Gladu led a swarm of five straight Warriors to secure the team results. Monument’s Colby Sweet was seventh, Mount Everett’s Ben Vella was ninth and Taconic’s Alex Pierce was 10th.
Rocheleau-Holmes’ victory was even more complete. Her 17:02.33 was the top time by nearly two full minutes. Her pace worked out to 6:33. Taconic’s Ahliya Phillips was second in 18:45.00.
Wahconah’s Jocelyn Sommers was third and Olivia Langenheim fourth. Hannah Walsh led Hoosac Valley in 17th with a 20:23. Mount Everett’s Lucia Cicerchia was 48th in 25:08.
Boys
Team Results — Wahconah def. Hoosac Valley 15-n/s; Wahconah def. Taconic 15-48; Taconic def. Monument Mountain 28-28 (tiebreaker); Monument def. Mount Everett 19-44;
Individual Top 10 — 1. Levesque 14:23; 2. R. Gladu (W) 15:27; 3. Wildrick (W) 15:29; 4. C. Gladu (W) 15:36; 5. Garcia (W) 15:37; 6. Calvert (W) 16:03; 7. Sweet (MM) 16:17; 8. Sanders (W) 16:17; 9. Vella (ME) 16:32; 10. Pierce (T) 16:43.
Girls
Team Results — Wahconah def. Hoosac 15-42; Wahconah def. Taconic 27-37; Monument def. Taconic 21-37; Monument def. Everett 15-n/s.
Individual Top 10 — 1. Rocheleau-Holmes (MM) 17:02; 2. Phillips (T) 18:45; 3. Sommers (W) 19:12; 4. Langenheim (W) 19:13; 5. Havens (MM) 19:30; 6. Juska (MM) 19:33; 7. McCarthy (W) 19:36; 8. Penna-Ward (W) 19:42; 9. McDonald (T) 19:53; Citrin (MM) 19:56.
McCann Tech meet
AMHERST — The McCann Tech boys and girls each featured two top-five finishers in Wednesday’s meet against Easthampton and PVCICS.
Brandon Miller, with a time of 21:08, trailed just Odin More (17:14) and Kyan Frantz (19:27) among the top finishers. With Miller in third, Daniel McGrory, with a time of 21:09, was on his tail as the pair of Hornets finished neck-and-neck.
The boys fell to PVCICS 36-22 and defeated Easthampton 20-37.
McCann Tech was also 1-1 on the girls side, topping Easthampton 20-35, but falling 41-22 to PVCICS. Camryn Moran earned a silver medal for McCann, clocking in at 26:55. Amy Harrington rounded out the top five with a time of 28:17.