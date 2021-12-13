PITTSFIELD — Cars traced the perimeter of Pittsfield High School and the stands were lined with people — it was the city rivalry on opening night.
The PHS gymnasium was painted Green and Gold on Monday night as the Taconic girls began their season with a 56-42 win at the home of the Generals.
"I was ready for this season to begin," Taconic senior Faith Cross said. "Last season didn't start off right and we weren't really in good shape so we wanted to come out hard for the first game."
The Generals hit the ground running too, as Jasmine Small canned a 3-point shot for the season's first bucket. Pittsfield's Randi Duquette, who scored a team-high 16 points and brought down 12 rebounds, scored four-straight points to give her team an 8-6 lead and closed the first quarter with an 11-8 advantage. Britain Sadowy nailed a shot from distance, off a Laney Martin assist, in the closing seconds of the frame.
"The fight is what we talked about," Pittsfield coach Joe Racicot said. "We had a lot of good looks and the girls were helping each other out defensively — I'm really proud of the way they hung in there."
Charlotte Goodnow found Duquette for the first basket of the second quarter, giving Pittsfield a five-point advantage — its largest lead of the night. Cross, who had five points in the first quarter, captured two offensive rebounds and traded them in for four points and Brenna McNeice found Ahliya Phillips for a bucket. Suddenly, Taconic held a two-point advantage at 15-13 — its first lead since 1-0 in the game's first minute.
The Green and Gold built on the eight-point first quarter with 12 points in the second. The difference, however, was Taconic holding Pittsfield's offense to just two points in the frame. The visitors won the quarter 12-2 and entered halftime with a 20-13 advantage.
Cross finished the first half with nine points and broke through the metaphorical glass ceiling in the second half. The senior scored eight points in both the third and fourth quarters, closing the night with a game-high 25 points and 16 rebounds.
Phillips used her speed to create opportunities at the basket in the second half and ended opening night with 10 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. McNeice sprinkled in four points, six rebounds and three assists as one of Taconic's primary ball handlers.
"At halftime, we had a good talk about teamwork and turnovers," Cross said of what changed for the offense at the break.
Pittsfield absorbed a 20-point third quarter from Taconic and countered with 18 points. Jamie Duquette scored eight of her 10 points in the period, while Randi Duquette added four more points. Jamie Duquette ended the night with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Dezerea Powell added another seven points, five steals and two rebounds.
Monday featured a unique experience for both Taconic and Pittsfield. Student-athletes on both sides are getting accustomed to playing in front of a crowd. Keep in mind, these two rosters have a combined three seniors and any previous varsity time would've come as underclassmen.
"I was excited for both teams to get this type of atmosphere," Racicot said of the energy in Pittsfield's home under the dome. "It was great to see fans from both sides coming out to the game and the kids really appreciate it and gave them a good game."
The Generals are looking to harness the magic that guided No. 8 Pittsfield to an upset over No. 1 Northampton in the Western Mass. Division II tournament back in 2019. Taconic, on the other hand, took its first step up the mountain as it looks to defend the throne of D-II co-state champions.
Both teams return to action on Thursday as Pittsfield hosts Holyoke and Taconic travels to Chicopee Comp. Both tip-offs are slated for 7 p.m.