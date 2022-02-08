PITTSFIELD — Slinging a stone until it rests some 150 feet away, in its “home,” Abby Carter of Pittsfield emerges from her crouch pulling forward her right leg which was dragging behind her, pushing up and rising using the leverage of her arms, her weight pushing off her bent left knee.
This is curling, an Olympic sport wildly popular in Canada and with a local home in the Curl Berkshires Club, which was established in 2016. The club put on a clinic Saturday which was attended by more than 20 participants who were eager to learn and give the sport a try.
At first glance, the game resembles an off-beat combination of bowling and ice hockey, as the objective is to propel a brightly-colored, 42-pound circular stone down 150 feet of ice with as much accuracy as possible. The thrower fires away and two teammates use coarse-bristled brushes to manipulate the ice surface directing the stone toward its target.
The first thrower of a team of four emerges out of a stationary brace for their curling shoes, called “the hack”. Next, the curler goes into his or her “delivery,” or the equivalent of a pitcher’s windup in baseball. The flat-bottomed “stone,” comprised of granite, seemingly floats over the ice until a teammate reaches out a brush, extends its bristles to the forefront of the blue gliding disc and brushes the ice to accelerate or impede its forward motion. There are two brushers per throw, four people per team. The teammates make two throws each, alternating turns with their opponent. At the other end of the ice is a large circle called “the house,” a 12-foot target holding a second inner circle and a small center called “the button.” The closer to the button the stone lands, the higher the score. Only one team can score per salvo and bumping an opponent’s piece is a crucial part of the strategy involved.
Teammates also direct the thrower standing with an arm extended left or right to direct the direction of a stone’s “curl” or curve. This curl is formed by the throwers delivery: The stone’s handle is at either a 10 or 2 o’clock turn and is lightly rotated upon delivery. This movement allows each to team to move around or into an opponent’s stone for a favorable leave.
The last throw, known as “the hammer” can create ultimate havoc; if it is closest to the button despite the efforts of the first seven attempts, the game goes to the hammer’s team in true upset fashion, an ultimate trump in the event’s gamesmanship.
“It is impossible to slow or stop the stone once it is in motion, but the brushing [conducted always by two teammates] can make the stone curl or turn faster or slower and move over the ice faster,” club president Tim Egan said on Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires.
The stone is launched short of a “hogline,” a mark about 33 feet from the hack which may not be passed or the attempt is in violation of rules and the throw voided.
The ice surface itself is not typical of a hockey or ice skating rink. A sprinkler distributes beads of water over the smooth ice surface. Next, a device known as a “nipper,” much like a squeegee, is used to level beads of ice known as “pebbles” after they freeze. The pebbles form and then are molded to a uniform level completing the playing surface over which the stone appears to glide especially in ideal conditions.
On Saturday, the ice is, according to Egan, ”almost perfect,” making for longer roles and subsequently more brushing in intensity and volume.
Mark Fischetti, a board member and a longtime enthusiast of the sport of curling, explains the craft of the sport, which originated in Scotland, takes balance, practice, teamwork and knowledge of some basic physics.
“We are raising money for our own club and people have shown a lot of interest,” Fischetti said.
Competitions or multi-team tournaments are called “bonspiels.” These matches are accompanied by after-match fellowship where adult beverages may be served, although there is no bar involved in the Pittsfield facility. This widespread tradition is similar to what one may find in traditional softball leagues.
Participants from the community had varying comments about the workshop or how-to on Saturday.
Carisa Vincent from Lee said, “We were looking for something different to do, and this is wonderful.”
Mike Vincent from Lee said the event popped up in his Facebook feed and he was intrigued.
“It came up and I’m glad I’m here. I’m having a great time,” he said, bundled up in layers as the playing surface hovered near 38 degrees.
Matt Oakes and Liz Oakes from Washington thought it was a unique way to spend a winter afternoon.
“It’s great, it’s more fun than I thought,” he said, while Liz Oakes added, “It’s great, I didn’t do any stretching but I didn’t pull any muscles and it’s so different. Mike got us into it and I’m glad he did.”
Julia Schnopp from Pittsfield enjoyed her second time out curling, saying she was a “neophyte curler” but the event gave her a chance to challenge Norway’s Olympic uniforms which arguably boast the brightest color schemes of all the nations.
“That was the idea, that and to get out and throw well,” she said.
Pam Budziak from Pittsfield, another first-time curler, said “It was awesome. We got on the e-mail list. I signed up and it was something new.”
Playing partner Jeff Scott said he was enthused but admitted, “Hey I’m just not any good at it.”
Curl Berkshires holds member events at in Pittsfield, as well as Norfolk, Conn. and Albany and Schenectady, N.Y. The next event on its schedule is Feb. 19 back at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires from 6 to 9 p.m.
More information is available at CurlBerkshires.org.