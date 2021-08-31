DALTON — It was a busy week for the Dalton Community Recreation Association, which held its always anticipated May Day Races, albeit in late August. The CRA also announced this year’s Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted during a ceremony this fall.
The Class of 2021 will be recognized at halftime of the Wahconah — Pittsfield High football game on Friday, Sept. 10. Saturday of that weekend will be the unveiling of the photos, plaques and artifacts with a ceremony at the Community House from 1 to 4 p.m. The Baseball in the Berkshires museum will also be present to put on a “Sliding Back to Home” presentation
The actual Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Sunday, Sept. 12 at Wahconah Country Club at 1 p.m.
The teams inducted with the Class of 2021 include three high school teams from Wahconah. The 1970 boys basketball team, 1981 boys soccer team and the 2011 softball team will be honored.
Alongside those teams, coaches Al Devereaux, Paul Hermanski and Larry Moore will be inducted. Contributors will be Jim Horth, Norman “Pop” Smith and David and Susan Lombard.
Finally, the athletes being inducted in the Class of 2021 are Mike Callahan, Don Cormier, Tom Garvey, Sara Hamilton, Mark Kaley, Kara Cronnell Keegan, Fran Majchrowski, Brian McGovern, Greg Noel and Kim Reynolds Wells.
May Day Races
Delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dalton CRA brought its annual May Day Races back on Sunday with a 5K, 10K and a couple Kids Runs.
Howard Hanna was the first across in the 10K event, finishing in 41 minutes, 13 seconds. He bested Justin Hopkins by 34 seconds as those two scorched the rest of the field.
Christina Korney took first place among women in the 10K, finishing in 47:39 to edge Fabienne Theriault by just 12 seconds.
Jake Eberwein took home top prize in the 5K with a time of 20:50. That was 10 seconds in front of Griffin Labbance and half a minute faster than third-place Matthew DeWolf.
The top female 5Ker was Ginny Lewis in 25:13, besting Ellen Ross by 27 seconds.
The Kids Run was a Splatter Sprint mile race won by Noah Wesley in 7:41. Sophia Cantarella was the top girl to finish, crossing in 8:29.
There was also an Obstacles and Popsicles 1/2-mile race, which Jacob Knauth won in 4:24 for the 7-8 age group. Addison Wilkenson took the age group for the girls in 4:58. In the 6-and-under division, Levi Denmark was the top boy in 5-minutes even, while Delaney Kirchner was the top girl in 5:28.
10K Race
1. Howard Hanna, 41:13; 2. Justin Hopkins, 41:47; 3. Alexander Larson, 44:44; 4. Andrew Alexander, 46:58; 5. Christina Korney, 47:39; 6. David Olds, 47:39; 7. Fabienne Theriault, 47:51; 8. Dylan Smith, 48:51; 9. Tom Phair, 49:34; 10. Anastasia Alexander, 50:03.
5K Race
1. Jake Eberwein 20:50; 2. Griffin Labbance, 21:00; 3. Matthew DeWolf, 21:20; 4. Lucas Polidoro, 23:59; 5. Mike Hebert, 24:28; 6. Scott Burega, 24:42; 7. Owen Tucker, 24:44; 8. Ginny Lewis, 25:13; 9. Ellen Ross, 25:40; 10. Douglas Olds, 25:59.
Splatter Sprint 1 Mile Race
1. Noah Wesley, 7:41; 2. Sophia Cantarella, 8:29; 3. Alex Roots, 8:32; 4. Jack Smith, 8:43; 5. Olivia Johnson, 9:27; 6. Megan Tucker, 9:36; 7. Anthony D’Avella, 9:40; 8. Jacob Knauth, 10:11; 9. Kai LaFramboise, 10:11; 10. Quinton Hayes, 10:13.
Obstacles & Popsicles 1/2 Mile Race
Age 7-8
1. Jacob Knauth, 4:24; 2. Sean Pedrotti, 4:56; 3. Addison Wilkenson, 4:58; 4. Richard Sokolowski, 5:00; 5. Noah Denmark, 5:11; 6. Caroline Johnson, 5:12; 7. Michael Cirullo, 5:12; 8. Breelin Touponce, 5:30; 9. Riley Prew, 5:37; 10. Kameron Turan, 5:40.
Age 6 & Under
1. Levi Denmark, 5:00; 2. Delaney Kirchner, 5:28; 3. Sam Domina, 5:29; 4. William Knauth, 5:55; 5. Tayo LaFramboise, 5:56; 6. Andre Kalmakis, 5:59; 7. Braelyn Helms, 6:00; 8. Lena Kelly, 6:01; 9. Grace Allen, 6:11; 10. Giana Keser, 6:22.