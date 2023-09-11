Dalton CRA inducts the Hall of Fame Class of 2023

DALTON — For the 2023 members of the Dalton CRA Hall of Fame, gathering back home this weekend is quite an opportunity.
It was an opportunity to see old coaches and teammates, to reconnect with their community, and to realize how their time as an athlete or coach here has helped them.
"Just gratitude," Anna Renderer Lafata said, in response to a question about what she felt at the Hall of Fame ceremonies. "The fact that all of this is something that has come full circle in my life. From being able to play sports as an athlete, because we literally couldn't afford sports. Now this is a foundation that is helping more athletes share their stories."
Renderer Lafata, who ran track and played soccer at Wahconah, was one of six athletes, three coaches, two teams and three contributors who were inducted into the fifth class of Hall of Famers. Festivities began on Friday and ran through Sunday afternoon's induction ceremonies which were held at the Stationery Factory in Dalton.
It was also a full circle for Crane & Company, one of the three contributors inducted in the Hall of Fame. The Stationery Factory is a converted industrial building that most recently housed the former Crane & Co. stationery division.
"Since the start of the Hall of Fame, our inductees have traveled from 27 different states to take part in this celebration," Dustin Belcher, the chairman of the Hall of Fame's executive committee said in opening remarks. "This weekend is a reminder that no matter where your physical address is today, this is home.
"So welcome home, and thank you for joining us today."
One of the Hall of Fame inductees who traveled a long distance was 1994 Wahconah graduate Jeremy Lamb.
Lamb was a three-sport standout at Wahconah, and a key player on the 1993 boys basketball team that made it to the state championship game. He made the trek from Miami, Fla.
"Obviously, it's an honor. You grow up playing and you don't ever think of this happening," said Lamb. "Looking around here, there are some pretty big names and some people I looked up to and idolized. It's nice to have your name mentioned in the same breath as these guys. And it brings back some good memories."
Among the six athletes honored was Gary Campbell Sr., who was also part of the inaugural class as a coach back in 2019.
While Campbell could not attend Sunday's ceremonies, what made it extra-special for the family is that Gary Campbell Jr., the current Wahconah football coach, was inducted in the same class with his father. That is something the younger Campbell does not take lightly.
"Let's face it, not only being my father and I love him dearly and all the family stuff, but he was always my hero too," the current Wahconah coach said of his father who coached at Wahconah from 1975-85. "Athletically, coaching and mentoring wise, all those things, he is my absolute hero. For him to go in with me is awesome. He's already in as a coach. Now as an athlete, it showed what he did at Wahconah.
"He's something special and someone I always idolized."
One of the two teams honored was the 2009 girls soccer team at Wahconah, a team that was shaken by the death of coach Bob "Boog" Powell just a month into the regular season. Jessie Kovacs Ryan, a former Wahconah standout on the pitch, was Powell's assistant and took over after his passing. She led the Warriors to the state championship.
"I would have never thought, how many years later, that we would all be together in a room celebrating," she said. "I just remember all of us coming together, and I think that's the biggest part of a team, when you find ways to come together and have a common goal."
The Wahconah softball team that won a state championship in 2011, was inducted as a team in 2021. That team was the top seed in the West and won three games by a combined score of 26-4. The Warriors then beat Leicester in the state semifinal and downed Burlington 4-3 in 11 innings, marking the first state title for a Berkshire County softball team.
Gabby Lavinio caught Sam Burgner in that game. Burgner was inducted last year.
"It's definitely being here with your teammates," said Lavinio, who described the induction as special. "As I said [Saturday], you don't win championships and titles alone. You have to have a good support system around you. I had great coaches my whole career, amazing teammates my whole career, great competition throughout the county.
"It's been a lot of fun reminiscing."
For his part, Belcher is as immersed in Dalton sports and Dalton sports lore as anyone. Not only is he the chairman of the Hall's executive committee, but he is the Wahconah boys basketball and girls softball coach, and was on the bench working for Hall of Famer Ed Ladley.
Belcher summed the day up as he closed his prepared remarks this way: "It's about a small town with a big heart," he said. "It's about a sharing passion for being part of something bigger than ourselves. This passion is the magic. It's ingrained in our community and on behalf of that community, we congratulate the Class of 2023."
———