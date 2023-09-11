<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dalton CRA inducts the Hall of Fame Class of 2023

group on stage
Members of the 2009 Wahconah girls soccer team were inducted to the Dalton CRA Hall of Fame this weekend.
 HOWARD HERMAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

DALTON — For the 2023 members of the Dalton CRA Hall of Fame, gathering back home this weekend is quite an opportunity.

It was an opportunity to see old coaches and teammates, to reconnect with their community, and to realize how their time as an athlete or coach here has helped them.

"Just gratitude," Anna Renderer Lafata said, in response to a question about what she felt at the Hall of Fame ceremonies. "The fact that all of this is something that has come full circle in my life. From being able to play sports as an athlete, because we literally couldn't afford sports. Now this is a foundation that is helping more athletes share their stories."

belcher at podium
Hall of Fame executive committee chairman Dustin Belcher addresses the gathering.

Renderer Lafata, who ran track and played soccer at Wahconah, was one of six athletes, three coaches, two teams and three contributors who were inducted into the fifth class of Hall of Famers. Festivities began on Friday and ran through Sunday afternoon's induction ceremonies which were held at the Stationery Factory in Dalton.

It was also a full circle for Crane & Company, one of the three contributors inducted in the Hall of Fame. The Stationery Factory is a converted industrial building that most recently housed the former Crane & Co. stationery division.

"Since the start of the Hall of Fame, our inductees have traveled from 27 different states to take part in this celebration," Dustin Belcher, the chairman of the Hall of Fame's executive committee said in opening remarks. "This weekend is a reminder that no matter where your physical address is today, this is home.

honorees standing
Alison Peters, executive committee member Jackie McLaughlin, inductee Gary Campbell Jr. State Senator Paul Mark.

"So welcome home, and thank you for joining us today."

One of the Hall of Fame inductees who traveled a long distance was 1994 Wahconah graduate Jeremy Lamb.

Lamb was a three-sport standout at Wahconah, and a key player on the 1993 boys basketball team that made it to the state championship game. He made the trek from Miami, Fla.

"Obviously, it's an honor. You grow up playing and you don't ever think of this happening," said Lamb. "Looking around here, there are some pretty big names and some people I looked up to and idolized. It's nice to have your name mentioned in the same breath as these guys. And it brings back some good memories."

Among the six athletes honored was Gary Campbell Sr., who was also part of the inaugural class as a coach back in 2019.

While Campbell could not attend Sunday's ceremonies, what made it extra-special for the family is that Gary Campbell Jr., the current Wahconah football coach, was inducted in the same class with his father. That is something the younger Campbell does not take lightly.

four people standing
Dalton CRA executive director Alison Peters, Hall of Fame executive committee member Pat West, Hall inductee Liam West, State Senator Paul Mark. Liam is Pat's son.

"Let's face it, not only being my father and I love him dearly and all the family stuff, but he was always my hero too," the current Wahconah coach said of his father who coached at Wahconah from 1975-85. "Athletically, coaching and mentoring wise, all those things, he is my absolute hero. For him to go in with me is awesome. He's already in as a coach. Now as an athlete, it showed what he did at Wahconah.

"He's something special and someone I always idolized."

One of the two teams honored was the 2009 girls soccer team at Wahconah, a team that was shaken by the death of coach Bob "Boog" Powell just a month into the regular season. Jessie Kovacs Ryan, a former Wahconah standout on the pitch, was Powell's assistant and took over after his passing. She led the Warriors to the state championship.

"I would have never thought, how many years later, that we would all be together in a room celebrating," she said. "I just remember all of us coming together, and I think that's the biggest part of a team, when you find ways to come together and have a common goal."

The Wahconah softball team that won a state championship in 2011, was inducted as a team in 2021. That team was the top seed in the West and won three games by a combined score of 26-4. The Warriors then beat Leicester in the state semifinal and downed Burlington 4-3 in 11 innings, marking the first state title for a Berkshire County softball team.

group on stage
Members of the Dalton CRA Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Gabby Lavinio caught Sam Burgner in that game. Burgner was inducted last year.

"It's definitely being here with your teammates," said Lavinio, who described the induction as special. "As I said [Saturday], you don't win championships and titles alone. You have to have a good support system around you. I had great coaches my whole career, amazing teammates my whole career, great competition throughout the county.

"It's been a lot of fun reminiscing."

For his part, Belcher is as immersed in Dalton sports and Dalton sports lore as anyone. Not only is he the chairman of the Hall's executive committee, but he is the Wahconah boys basketball and girls softball coach, and was on the bench working for Hall of Famer Ed Ladley. 

Belcher summed the day up as he closed his prepared remarks this way: "It's about a small town with a big heart," he said. "It's about a sharing passion for being part of something bigger than ourselves. This passion is the magic. It's ingrained in our community and on behalf of that community, we congratulate the Class of 2023."

———

Athletes

Peter Bacon: Lettered in football, hockey and golf at Wahconah and scored the first goal in the program's history in 1973; won 16 club championships at Wahconah Country Club from 1976-2004, the most by any golfer in the history of the club; won five Little Brown Jug titles and was the 1992 and 1996 Allied champion.
Fred Barschdorf: Lettered in football, baseball and basketball at Wahconah; won All-League and All-Western Mass. honors in the three sports in 1976 and 1977; captained the Berkshire Community College men's basketball team, breaking school scoring and assist records, and being named MVP in 1979.
Gary Campbell Sr.: First football player in Wahconah history to earn a varsity letter as a freshman; earned All-Western Mass. honors in football in 1966, 1967 1968, and was All-League and All-Western Mass. in baseball in 1969; was the leading rusher in Western Mass. in 1968; ran for more than 1,000 yards at American International College in his senior season.
Jeremy Lamb: Lettered in football, baseball and basketball at Wahconah, and was captain of all three teams in his senior year; member of the 1992-93 Western/Central Mass. champion basketball team; Berkshire County MVP in basketball in 1994; member of 1994 baseball team that was undefeated in the regular season.
Gabby Lavinio: Lettered in soccer, basketball and softball, was captain in basketball and softball; was a member of the 2011 MIAA state Division II softball championship team; a member of 2010, 2011, 2013 Western Mass. softball championship teams and a member of the 2011 Western Mass. basketball championship team; All-Western Mass. in softball for four years and the Berkshire County coaches MVP in softball in 2013.
Anna Renderer Lafata: Lettered in track and soccer at Wahconah and was a captain of both in her senior year; All-Western Mass. in soccer in 1997, 1998 and in track in 1996, 1997, 1998; won three Western Mass. soccer titles and a 1996 state crown; still holds the school record in the 300-meter hurdles.

Coaches

Gary Campbell Jr: Head football coach at Wahconah 1996-2005, Berwick (Pa.) High School 2006-11, and Wahconah 2012-present; won 2019 games, 13 league titles, eight Western Mass. titles and made three appearances at Gillette Stadium in MIAA state championship game.
Bob Boyd: Baseball coach at Dalton, Chester and Needham High Schools, American Legion and semipro baseball teams; coached football, basketball and baseball at Dalton Highfrom 1930-42; led Dalton to the Berkshire County boys basketball title in 1937 and the Class D football title in 1938.
Pete Cimini: Wahconah baseball coach 1962-80 and assistant football coach 1962-73; helped lead Wahconah to five Class A football titles and the 1973 Western Mass. baseball title; inducted in the Monday Morning Quarterback Club Hall of Fame and the UNICO Berkshire County Baseball Hall of Fame; the CRA instructional baseball league was renamed the Pete Cimini League in 1986.

Teams

1986 Wahconah Baseball: Western/Central Massachusetts champions, 16-7 record. Fran Reardon, a Hall inductee in 2020, coached the team.
2009 Wahconah Girls Soccer: Western/Central Mass. champions, 15-3-3 record. This team was shaken in the regular season when Hall of Fame coach Boog Powell suddenly passed away. Jessie Kovacs Ryan took over and guided the Warriors to a second consecutive berth in the MIAA D-II state championship game.

Contributors

Ken Whitestone: Member of Dalton CRA Golf and Soccer Tournament committees; CRA Board of Governors member for 10 years; won the 2014 Gib Kittredge Service Award and the 2019 Athletic Directors Association Distinguished Service Award
Mark Galusha: First recpient of the Pete Cimini Memorial Scholarship; Manager of football, baseball and basketball teams at Wahconah; served as freshman team baseball coach and Dalton American Legion assistant; in 1991, the CRA named their minor league baseball program the Mark Galusha Baseball League.
Crane and Company: Provided funding to build Little League facilities, improvements to town parks; gave funs to begin tradition of honoring championship teams with jackets; sponsored adult softball and numerous youth league teams for more than 40 years.

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all