DALTON — A top notch Sunday started this past weekend with the return of the May Day Races in Dalton.
The Dalton CRA hosted its 45th annual event at Nessacus Middle School Sunday morning, raising funds and celebrating what looked like the true arrival of springtime in the Berkshires.
Photos: Dalton CRA hosts May Day Races
The Dalton CRA held its May Day Races at Nessacus Regional Middle School on Sunday.
To purchase photos and to see more, click here.
Names both new and familiar dotted the winners podiums in a 10K, 5K and series of kids races. In total, there were 247 finishers across the events.
The 10K winner was reigning Steel Rail Half Marathon champion Alex White, who added a May Day Races victory to his resume with a 34-minute, 50 second performance. It was a dominant win, with White crossing more than 10 minutes ahead of his nearest competition. White’s pace was a 5:36 mile.
Fabienne Theriault also had a strong winter following her performance this past fall in the Steel Rail Marathon, where she was second among women and 15th overall. On Sunday in Dalton, Theriault was fifth overall, but the first women to cross in the 10K. She put together a 47:40 race, just three minutes out of the overall runner-up spot held by Chris Girard in 44:58.
Theriault had some competition in the women’s division, as Kristy MacWilliams was a minute behind her in sixth overall, and Christine Tower also landed in the top 10 in 10th overall.
Alexander Larson was third overall in the 10K in 45:27.
Lucas Wildrick used his hometown knowledge and experience to win the 5K. The Wahconah cross-county stand out took a break from baseball season with the Warriors to log a 19:32 5K, besting Griffin Labbance by a mere second. Labbance is an assistant soccer coach at MCLA.
Ben Scotto was third in the 5K in 19:49.
Ellen Ross, another Wahconah graduate, landed 10th overall and was the top finisher in the women’s division. She finished in 24:13, with Madison Mullen in 25:24 and Stephanie Bressette in 26:15 joining her on the podium.
Then there were the kids races that brightened an already beaming day.
In the Splatter Sprint Mile Race, 12-year-old Abbey Wong was the overall victor in 7:33. Cam Sievers, 10, was the first-place boy in 7:44. They were 1-2 overall in a field of 56.
In the Obstacles and Popsicles Half-Mile Race, Brayden Sievers, 8, finished tops in 4:46.51. Addison Wilkinson, 8, won the girls division in 4:46.99. They were 1-2 overall in a field of 43.
The Obstacles and Popsicles also had a 5-and-under race, won by Everett Sondrini in 5:33.78. Emerson Kalmakis was second in 6:24.47.
———
10K Race
1. White 34:50; 2. Girard 44:58; 3. Larson 45:27; 4. Smith 47:33; 5. Theriault 47:40; 6. MacWilliams 48:43; 7. Gwozdz 48:52; 8. Barry 49:32; 9. Hasty 50:00; 10. Tower 50:11.
5K Race
1. Wildrick 19:32; 2. Labbance 19:33; 3. Scotto 19:49; 4. DaSilva 20:26; 5. Eberwein 20:43; 6. Fontaine 20:56; 7. LaRochelle 22:52; 8. Polidoro 23:10; 9. King 23:43; 10. Ross 24:13.
Kids’ Splatter Sprint 1 Mile Race
1. Wong 7:33; 2. Sievers 7:44; 3. Dudley 8:06; 4. Smith 8:15; 5. Wong 8:21; 6. Tucker 8:42; 7. Elser 8:44; 8. Kalmakis 8:53; 9. Choquette 9:04; 10. Callahan 9:15.
Kids’ Obstacles and Popsicles 1/2 Mile Race
6-Plus — 1. Sievers 4:46; 2. Wilkinson 4:47; 3. Sokolowski 5:12; 4. Smegal 5:24; 5. King 5:34; 6. Kelly 5:34; 7. Choquette 5:35; 8. Maynard 6:32; 9. Flynn 6:42; 10. Zuber 6:42.
Under-5 — 1. Sondrini 5:33; 2. Kalmakis 6:24; 3. Touponce 6:46; 4. Baumann 6:47; 5. Vella 7:47; 6. McDermot 7:48; 7. Zuber 7:48; 8. Wilkinson 7:49; 9. Kelly 7:50; 10. Polson 7:51.