This year’s Dalton Rotary Club Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 at Wahconah Country Club with the proceeds benefiting the club’s community service projects and provides thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships.
The entry fee for the captain-and-crew tournament is $150 per person and includes green fees, cart rental, lunch, dinner, prizes, gifts and a hole-in-one opportunity to win a car. Participation is limited to the first 100 paid players by Sept. 12.
The tournament will begin with registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. and that will be followed by a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For further information, contact Mark Pullano at (413) 684-4255 or Stan Walczyk at (413) 822-3534.