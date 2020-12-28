The announcements came quickly this December. When the smoke cleared, there were 120 minor league baseball teams.
Major League Baseball, in its infinite wisdom, made a decision to trim the number of teams from 160. It was to save money, they said, and improve the pathway to Major League Baseball for players.
"I'm pessimistic about it, but I'm hopeful," said MLB Radio's Jim Duquette.
Duquette, who grew up in Dalton, cut his baseball teeth working for the New York Mets and eventually ran the Mets' minor league operations. When the Mets had their New York-Penn League team in Pittsfield, he helped run point on bringing prospects to Wahconah Park. He later became the general manager of the Mets and the Baltimore Orioles.
"I'm very concerned about these communities that had Major League affiliations that are no longer going to have one," Duquette said in an interview with The Eagle. "The expectation is that MLB is going to fill that with quality talent. I'm keeping an open mind.
"I don't know if communities are going to wrap their arms around, and are going to support, a team that's not affiliated with a Major League franchise."
Rick Murphy's Tri-City ValleyCats were on the outside looking in, when MLB put its 120 teams on display. So too were the Lowell Spinners, the Vermont Lake Monsters in Burlington, and the New York-Penn League team in Connecticut. That's not even including all of the New York State-based NY-Penn teams that lost their affiliations.
The new agreements are for 10 years, so it'll be at least a decade before the Spinners or the ValleyCats could be back in affiliated baseball.
"You talk about some of the Mets players that came through Pittsfield. How many guys do we know from the Pittsfield Cubs, when Joe Girardi came through here and [Rafael] Palmeiro. They all had relationships with families in the area," Duquette said. "They followed their careers. Joe Girardi told me recently that he still stays in contact with the family he lived with. Even just small things like that, you're going to miss out on in these small communities."
This move by Major League Baseball is, the Berkshire County native put it, more about Troy or Lowell or Charleston, West Virginia, than it is about finding the next Mookie Betts or Rafael Devers.
"You talk about marketing the game. I would readily acknowledge that teams would have 3-4-5 prospects on a 25-man [minor league] roster, if you're lucky," Duquette said. "The argument is, we're fielding a team of 25 to get four guys to the Major Leagues. That seems like it's a waste of money. I would argue, and I saw [general manager] Dayton Moore of the Royals say this too, every minor leaguer — even if he doesn't get to the Major Leagues — is a possible marketing person for the sport. They're playing and some fan is watching him play in some community, and that's maybe where they found their love of playing baseball.
"I'd argue that guy was just as valuable in marketing the sport as the player who got to the Major Leagues."