There are many ways to end one's college athletics career. While it wasn't his last game, Matt Schneider made sure that his baseball career would go out with a bang.
On May 8, Schneider etched his name into Worcester sports history, when he hit the first home run at brand new Polar Park, home of the Worcester Red Sox. It was a one-out, solo home run off of Southern New Hampshire starting pitcher Nick Assad, that landed over the wall in left-center field.
"Words can't describe it," Schneider said. "It was just unbelievable."
Schneider was referring to the new baseball stadium in Worcester, but he could just as well have been describing the third-inning home run that gave the Greyhounds a 3-0 lead, en route to a 10-5 win over Southern New Hampshire.
"It's kind of a cool moment to say I [had] the first-ever home run there," he said. "It's kind of cool trivia question to be a part of. It was a really cool moment that I'll never forget."
Schneider has been having a solid final year to his career at Division II Assumption College. Through last weekend, he was hitting .333 with four home runs and 17 runs batted in. All three of those numbers are career highs.
He had also recorded career highs in hits (23), doubles (6) and extra-base hits (10).
About the home run. The Greyhounds were leading 2-0 thanks, in part to an RBI double by Schneider in the first inning. Assumption hadn't scored again, but in the third, No. 3 hitter Derek Adamson led off and lined out. Up came the former Wahconah baseball standout.
"I fouled a ball off to get to two strikes. I just tried to shorten up and get a ball in play," Schneider said in an interview. "I ended up getting a barrel on the ball and put it in left-center. The place is really big and a few batters had some really loud outs before that in the game. I figured it would just get down in the gap and I would have a double, and that would be great. I made the turnaround at first base and heard a pretty loud roar from the crowd, and looked up and saw the ball was gone.
"It was a moment I'll never forget."
The Greyhounds scored six runs in the next inning, breaking the game with Southern New Hampshire open.
With two strikes, Schneider said he was looking for a curve from Assad, a 6-foot-3 right hander. Schneider described Assad as a so-called "junk ball pitcher."
"I knew I got all of it," he said. "I didn't think I could hit a home run there, to be honest with you. I ran out of the box pretty hard because I didn't know if I had hit a home run."
The ball went out in left-center, some 391 feet from home plate.
It was the second game Schneider and his Assumption teammates played on May 8. They played SNHU in a seven-inning game on the Assumption campus, a game the Greyhounds won 2-1. Then both teams boarded buses to take the 3.3-mile ride from campus to Polar Park.
The game was, in addition to an important regular-season contest for 12-10 Assumption, an opportunity for the Worcester Red Sox staff to work out any kinks in preparation for the Class AAA team's home opener on May 11.
"The Jumbotron was on. All the sound effects were on. Concessions, everything," Schneider said. "It was May 8, which was kind of a Worcester holiday — 508 is the area code. So the city came out to celebrate, and there were a lot of neutral fans there. My parents were able to go for the first time all season long. We just had a really incredible atmosphere.
"It was a really fun day, one of the most fun days of baseball that I've ever had."
And about the home run ball? Schneider said he has the ball right now.
"I'm still kind of in talks with them. I think they're a little busy right now with the opening weekend," he said. "I think I'm going to give them the ball back and I think they're going to make a little display for it, which will be really cool.
"I'm more than happy to give it back to them."