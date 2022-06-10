Gabe Spinelli profile

Gabe Spinelli is the first Darrow School boys basketball player to commit to a Division I college program. He'll play next for the University of Evansville in Indiana.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Gabe Spinelli is helping put the boys basketball program at Darrow School on the Division I map.

Spinelli is taking his talents from New Lebanon, N.Y., to Division I Evansville to play college basketball.

Modal

Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253.

Tags

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.