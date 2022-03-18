DALTON — In the end, a good time was had by all.
The Berkshire County Basketball Officials held the annual All-Star Games Friday night. The games were played at Wahconah.
In earlier years, teams were often set up with players from the North against players from the South. In 2021-22, the Berkshire County League does not exist any more, so due to different Western Massachusetts league structures, some of these All-Stars haven't played against their teammates or opponents for years.
"Oh, it was awesome," said Monument Mountain's Khalil Carlson. "It's the first time I've ever done something like this. It was really fun."
Carlson was on a team coached by Hoosac Valley's Bill Robinson, and his teammates from Hoosac Valley, Pittsfield and Drury were regular-season opponents. Teammates from McCann Tech and opponents from Mount Everett and Lenox were not on his radar.
"They're a lot better than I remember from the youth days," Carlson said. "It's good. I can't complain at all."
Proceeds from the All-Star Games benefit the Oswald Tower Scholarship Fund. The 2022 scholarship recipient was Taconic's Ahliya Phillips.
In addition, the officials gave out their sportsmanship awards. Hoosac Valley's Averie McGrath and Wahconah's Ben Noyes each received player awards. Robinson was named the winner of the coaches' award.
Girls Game
It would be hard to tell what made Monument Mountain's Abby Dohoney happier, scoring on a reverse layup while driving to the basket or banking home a 3-point shot from just inside midcourt as time expired in the fourth quarter.
"I'm going to say the reverse layup because I was working for it the whole game," she said. "I wanted it."
And when Dohoney banked in that 3-pointer at the buzzer, the Monument Mountain senior mimed shooting an arrow into the air.
"It was incredibly fun" to be out there, she said. "I don't know these kids that I've been growing up playing against them my whole life. To play with them and see them as players now is really amazing."
The All-Stars were divided into teams coached by Lee's Rick Puleri and Monument Mountain's John Perrault. Team Puleri scored an 83-73 win.
Team Perrault jumped out to a quick 12-2 lead thanks, in large part, to a pair of 3-point hoops by Pittsfield's Jamie Duquette. Monument's Elee Hull, who had a game-high 22 points, had six points in the opening run for Team Perrault.
Team Puleri gradually cut the lead, and tied the game by scoring eight of the final 10 points. Wahconah's Grace Wigington started the 10-2 spurt with a jumper from the right wing and ended it with 16 seconds left. In between, Lee's Caroline Maloney scored back-to-back baskets.
Wigington opened the second quarter by rebounding a miss from Taconic's Maddie Winn, and firing up a 3-point shot from the right wing that was on target. Greylock's Charlotte Coody followed that up with a basket, extending Team Puleri's lead to five points.
While Team Perrault did cut the lead to one point a couple of times in the third quarter and trailed by only 44-41 on a 3-pointer from Monument's Natalie Lewis early in the third quarter, the players decked out in their white home jerseys never caught up. Team Puleri's biggest lead was 13 points down the stretch
"It was a great experience. When I first heard I got invited, I was super-happy and I was super-honored to be able to come and play with all these upperclassmen," said Coody, a freshman at Greylock. "It was fun to be able to play and not have people hacking at you, which is kind of what happened in a lot of my games this year."
TEAM PULERI (83)
Winn 5-0-12, Puleri 7-0-15, Maloney 6-0-14, Belcher 1-0-2, Gamberoni 2-0-5, Wigington 6-0-15, Coody 5-0-10, Tatro 5-0-10. Totals 37-0-83.
TEAM PERRAULT (73)
J. Duquette 3-0-7, R. Duquette 2-0-5, Giardina 1--2, Russell 6-0-16, Hull 11-0-22, Dohoney 4-0-10, Lewis 5-0-11. Totals 32-0-73.
Puleri 18 24 19 22 — 83
Perrault 18 20 11 23 — 73
3-point goals — Puleri 9 (Wigington 3, Winn 2, Maloney 2, Puleri, Gamberoni). Perrault 8 (Russell 4, Dohoney 2, R. Duquette, J. Duquette).
Boys Game
The difference in the two games was the difference in the way the boys and girls play.
The girls moved the ball around, taking some good shots and some really, really long 3-pointers. The boys recorded eight dunks, missed several others and spent a lot of time taking shots from way beyond the arc. And that was just in the first quarter.
The team coached by Robinson ended up beating a team coached by Mount Everett's Jowe Warren 105-95. Yes, the new scoreboard at Wahconah does have triple digits.
It was a dunk by Mount Everett's Michael Ullrich that gave Team Warren its first lead of the game at 15-14.
"It was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it," said Ullrich, who was then asked if he was planning to dunk. "Yeah, definitely. That was the whole idea, coming here and having fun."
"At the beginning" it was a dunkfest, said Carlson. "Then it was like, you have to play defense now."
If they wanted to call what they were doing defense, that's all right. It was more like defense-optional, and like in the girls game, there were no fouls called.
It was 52-51 for Team Robinson at intermission. Taconic's Sam Sherman hit a 3-pointer to start things rolling in the third quarter. His Taconic teammate Sean Harrigan, who earlier in the day was named the Western Massachusetts Boys Basketball Player of the Year by the Basketball Hall of Fame, missed a 3-point shot. The long rebound came out to Sherman who caught and fired in one motion.
Moment's later, Carlson turned over Lenox's Michael Ward, and took it to the rack for two. Those were the first two points in a 15-2 run for Team Robinson. Carlson had four points and Hoosac's Carson Meczywor had four points in that run. Monument's Kyle Wellenkamp hit a big 3-pointer, taking a pass from Drury's Louis Guillotte.
There were eight, 3-pointers made in the third quarter by both teams. Team Warren made 17 shots from long range.