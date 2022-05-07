WILLIAMSTOWN — The members of the Mount Greylock baseball team weren't about to spoil the party for former coach Steve Messina.
"He's been a really big part of Mount Greylock's baseball history, so I think that's huge," said Jackson Shelsy. "That win, definitely, we're real happy about it."
The 28-year Mountie coach had his jersey retired in pregame ceremonies Saturday morning, and then Derek Paris went out and out-dueled McCann Tech's Ozzie Weber as Greylock beat the Hornets 2-1, for the Mounties' seventh straight win and 11th in the last 12. Greylock is 11-2.
Shelsy's RBI double in the sixth inning scored pinch-runner Leif Johnson with the eventual winning run. Paris, who gave up just two hits and struck out eight, retired Jacob Howland on a two-out grounder with the potential tying run on second base.
Photos: Mount Greylock vs. McCann Tech baseball and Coach Steve Messina's number is retired
Before the baseball game between Mount Greylock and McCann Tech, former Mount Greylock coach Steve Messina is honored for his 28 years as the team's coach with a ceremony retiring his jersey, #14, at Mount Greylock Regional High School in Williamstown. Saturday, May 7, 2022.
To purchase these photos and more, click here.
"Those are the kind of games you want to win," Greylock coach Rick Paris said. "We came out with a win, and that's just going to work better for them, with their confidence. Even in a close game, you can pull it out."
It was the type of game where the team on the short end of the score could do nothing more than tip their hats and move to the next game.
"That was an awesome game, wasn't it?" McCann coach Justin Howland said. "That was a phenomenal baseball game. One team had a couple of more hits than the other. You couldn't ask for a better game to coach, watch or play.
"It was two pitchers dueling it out and that was a lot of fun, even on the losing end. I told my kids, there's no way to hang your heads on that one."
With the loss, the Hornets fall to 8-4 and had a five-game winning streak come to an end.
It was, above all else, a real pitcher's duel. Paris and Weber took turns being outstanding. The Greylock right hander scattered two hits and three walks, striking out eight. The Mounties did commit three errors in the game, but Paris was helped out when catcher Tommy Art threw out Weber trying to steal to end the third inning, and the Mounties turned a fourth-inning double play.
For his part, Weber held the Mounties to three hits.
The Hornets got a one-out single by Landon Champney in the third inning, with Champney scoring their only run. Aaron Livsey singled with two outs in the seventh, and those were the only hits off Derek Paris. Those were two of three balls that got into the outfield, as Austin Buda flew out to Anthony Welch in left for the first out in the seventh.
Paris faced the minimum number of hitters in the fourth and sixth. He pitched out of jams in the first, second and seventh.
"It's just basically throwing strikes for me, just keep pounding the zone," the pitcher said. "It's nothing different. I just do my thing and go with that. I had a curve and an off-speed that was working. I was hitting spots."
The Mounties had taken a 1-0 lead in the second on a leadoff walk to Thomas Martin and a one-out triple to right by Chase Doyle. After Shelsy walked, Art put down a squeeze bunt, but Weber fielded the ball and threw home to just get Doyle.
McCann tied the game on a leadoff single by Champney, two stolen bases, and a one out error by Shelsy at shortstop that scored Champney. Shelsy got a chance to make up for that.
The Mounties had stranded seven runners over the first five innings, leaving the bases loaded in the fourth. But in the sixth, Weber walked Dylen Harrison to start the frame, and that ended Weber's day. Owen Gagne came in and, after pinch runner Johnson stole second, got Doyle looking. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Shelsy got a hold of one and sent it to center for a run-scoring double.
"I knew it was a really big moment. I knew we needed the run to put us ahead. Once I got two strikes on me, I knew I had to protect because the team was waiting for me to drive in Leif," Shelsy said. "It's huge that Leif made that steal. He got to second to put himself in scoring position. Hitting that [run] for Leif was really good. He's an eighth grader, so this was his first time and a really big moment for him.
"It was a fastball and I was just trying to poke it out to the right side to drive in Leif."
As good as Paris was all day, Weber was nearly as good. The McCann sophomore right hander only gave up the two hits. He did walk five and strike out six. One negative was that he left nine runners on base in six innings, had runners on in scoring position in four different innings and left the bases loaded in the fourth and in the sixth innings.
"Ozzie did well today. He kept his head for a sophomore. Not even for a sophomore, for anybody," Howland said. "We know a lot of these kids on the Greylock team and they know a lot of our kids. When you're playing kids you know, keep your head and work yourself out of jams, I was proud of him today."
The Mounties are back at home Monday against Suburban East rival Monument Mountain. The Hornets are at Bi-County South foe and county rival Mount Everett on Tuesday.