SHEFFIELD — Ten straight batters reached to begin the bottom of the first inning as the Eagles wasted no time derailing Mahar's trip to southern Berkshire County on Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Everett baseball scored 10 runs in the first inning and another five in the third in a run-rule shortened 17-6 win over the Senators.
"That first inning was very good for us offensively and props to the guys for keeping the bats alive and taking that farther into the game," leadoff hitter Ben Shannon said following the win.
Shannon set the tone by wearing a 3-1 pitch on his back before Nathaniel VonRuden knocked a shot that kissed the third-base line. With two on, Michael Devoti singled home a run before Tyler Candelari scored another run after reaching on an infield hit. The hit party picked up with a two-run single by Connor Boardman, and then Justin Foster knocked his first of two doubles in the frame.
No. 9 hitter Grant Chase brought home a run with a single, Shannon reached second on a double in his second at-bat of the inning and Michael Ullrich doubled home another run. The dust settled after nine hits and 10 runs.
VonRuden got the nod on the bump and the Senators manufactured a run without a hit in the first inning. When he returned to the hill in the second, VonRuden had a nine-run advantage in his back pocket and was aggressively attacking the outside corner of the plate. The junior allowed a walk to start the frame but struck out three of the next four batters he faced to retire the side.
VonRuden didn't allow a hit and the Senators remained hitless until a three-hit fourth inning where four runs scored. However, the Eagles absorbed the blow with the help of a five-run burst in the bottom of the third inning.
"We stayed in the game the entire time and that was the most important part," Shannon said of the team's focus. "We didn't take our heads out of the game, we were right there."
VonRuden, who was 3 for 3 at the plate, knocked home two runs on a double and finished with a game-high four RBI. Ullrich finished 2 for 3 and brought home a run with a single. Shannon was 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Candelari took to the hill in relief of VonRuden and escaped the third inning with a nifty pickoff play to second that retired the side with two runners left on base.
Heyden Cutlip pitched the fifth inning and sealed the game with three strikeouts in the frame.
Not only did the win snap a two-game slide by the Eagles, but it also pushed the student-athletes back over .500 with a record of 4-3.
"Just keep our confidence up and have that belief in ourselves that we can win these games," Shannon said of how the team can sustain success. "There are some very good teams in our division that we have to win against, like our game against McCann on Friday, so we just have to keep that confidence.
"Picking each other up and doing the little things like backing up throws — keep it a big team effort and we’ll be good."
The Bi-County South bout between the Eagles and Hornets will take place at Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams on Friday. The first pitch is slated for 4 p.m.