PITTSFIELD — On Monday night at Bousquet, blood was thicker than snow.
The brother-sister tandem of Max and Madison DiGrigoli captured individual firsts at the season-opening meet for the Berkshire County Alpine Ski League.
Max took first in the boys race with the night’s top overall time of 44.22 seconds on Bousquet’s slalom course. The victory was a slim one, with Pittsfield’s Charlie Heimann right behind him figuratively and literally. Max DiGrigoli raced in Bib 26, while Heimann was Bib 27, and almost overtook the Lenox standout by finishing in 44.97.
“I’m feeling good, and we’re off to a good start here skiing,” said Max DiGrigoli. “Bousquet, we’ve got the new lodge, new hill. Lot of new stuff. It’s an exciting time to be around.”
The renovations at Bousquet include a new lodge where skiers will congregate before and after their races, as well as a new-look face to the summit and start of the Grand Slalom trail.
It was ladies first on Monday night in the opener, and Madison DiGrigoli was the second skier down the hill. Her win came with teammate Gabriella Hall as her closest competitor. DiGrigoli finished in 48.03 seconds, with Hall in 49.99.
“I love my sister. She’s the best, she’s improved so much. It’s exciting to watch her growth. I remember what she was like at seven years old, and then 10, and then 13, and now she’s like 15 and it’s incredible,” said Madison’s big brother. “I’m excited for her. At that age, I didn’t have the opportunity to win at this level.”
However, despite the win for Max and the 1-2 finish for the Lenox girls, it was the Wahconah boys and Monument Mountain girls flexing their depth to open 2022 with team victories and the 10 points that go with them toward a county title.
The Spartans may have been boxed out of the top two spots, but they filled it up from there. Monument placed five skiers in the top nine, with No. 6 in 11th. The total time for coach Brian Seminara’s four scoring girls was 219.84 seconds, besting second-place Pittsfield by around 16 seconds.
Paige Lussier, skiing in Bib 1 at Meet 1, led the Spartans in third overall in 51.71. Monument teammate Loghan Strzepa was right behind her in fourth. Pittsfield’s Grace Ungewitter rounded out the top five. Monument’s Olivia Ruggiero, Abbey Boyd and Emma Soule went 7-8-9.
Lenox suffered a pair of DNFs and only had three finishers. Wahconah and Taconic also got bit by the DNF bug and didn’t finish four scoring skiers.
On the boys side, it was another case of a family affair. Led by Dominic Scalise, Mitchell Scalise and Vincent Scalise, the Wahconah boys just managed to hold of DiGrigoli’s Millionaires. Dominic was third overall in 45.59, with Mitchell and Vincent in sixth and seventh, respectively. Alex Sternerup’s 51.09 spotted him 11th overall and gave the Warriors a combined time of 196.08 seconds.
“This is one of the strongest teams we’ve had in a while. Five strong on the girls, six on the boys and we’ve got depth beyond that,” said Max DiGrigoli. “We’ve got an exciting season ahead, and Wahconah is a perennial contender. This is my sixth year on the circuit and they’ve been good for six years. This year’s no different.”
Lenox put three in the top 10 as well, with Noah Kirby in fifth and Oliver Kirby in eighth, but totaled 197.99 seconds.
All five teams on the boys side managed four scoring finishers. Monument, led by Kitson Stover in fourth overall, was right there with Wahconah and Lenox, finishing third in 201.87 seconds.
Heimann’s Generals were 11 seconds back, with Taconic in fifth in 233.44.
———
Girls
Team Results — 1. Monument Mountain 219.84; 2. Pittsfield 235.55; 3. Lenox 1151.45; 4. Wahconah 1206.5; 5. Taconic 3038.51.
Individual Top 10 — 1. DiGrigoli (L) 48.03; 2. Hall (L) 49.99; 3. Lussier (M) 51.71; 4. Strzepa (M) 53.43; 5. G. Ungewitter (P) 54.38; 6. Scalise (W) 55.48; 7. Ruggiero (M) 56.67; 8. Boyd (M) 58.03; 9. Soule (M) 58.84; 10. L. Ungewitter (P) 59.03.
Boys
Team Results — 1. Wahconah 196.08; 2. Lenox 197.99; 3. Monument Mountain 201.87; 4. Pittsfield 212.93; 5. Taconic 233.44.
Individual Top 10 — 1. DiGrigoli (L) 44.22; 2. Heimann (P) 44.97; 3. D. Scalise (W) 45.59; 4. Stover (M) 46.17; 5. N. Kirby (L) 46.66; 6. M. Scalise 49.08; 7. V. Scalise (W) 50.32; 8. O. Kirby (L) 50.41; 9. Tanner (T) 50.77; 10. Boyd (M) 50.78.