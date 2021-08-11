LEE — Max DiGrigoli hasn't done much golfing since winning the Western Mass. Individual Championship, which wrapped up the Fall II high school season in the spring.

Despite dealing with a back injury for most of the summer, DiGrigoli didn't have to think twice about defending his title as champion of the Junior Invitational Golf Tournament at Greenock Country Club on Wednesday.

"This event is really special to me because I've known [Dr. Muthiah Sukumaran] for a while now. He is neighbors with my grandma," DiGrigoli said. "I grew up learning to play golf on this course and I was really excited to come back here and play.

"It is fun every year."

Dr. Sukumaran and his wife, Vasnhti, have sponsored the event for four years with the mission of growing the game of golf in Berkshire County.

"This year we really had a large number of younger kids who play all throughout the county," Dr. Sukumaran said. "We're seeing more parents and coaches walking around with the kids and guiding them — it is really turning into a family event."

With nearly 70 golfers in four divisions, DiGrigoli's 4-over-par 74 was the day's best score — but he didn't stand alone. Hudson Manzolini, in the 13-to-15 bracket, also shot a 74 and won his division by six strokes.

"I'm used to playing faster greens but they were on the slower side today," Manzolini said after his second year competing at the Junior Invitational. "It is a great tournament with a nice environment and fun course."

DiGrigoli was named the overall winner based on the scorecard playoff created by the United States Golf Association. DiGrigoli defended his title, but the day's score was the last thing on his mind while exiting the course.

"I get to play with my friends that I love to play with and then have some lunch," he said. "It's an awesome time."

Most of the junior golfers were testing the waters at Greenock for the first or second time, but for DiGrigoli, his game was established on the course.

"This course really taught me to stay on my toes," DiGrigoli said. "It might be short but it has a lot of specialness to it and can be really challenging."

The 13-15 and 16-18 brackets played 18 holes, while the 8-12 and girls brackets each played nine holes. Madelyn Vetri, who shot a 46 and beat out Allison Hathaway by just one stroke to capture the girls division, quickly discovered the mindset heeded by DiGrigoli.

"This is my first time golfing here," said Vetri, 12, who has been golfing for seven years. "Some of the holes were a bit long and challenging at times."

Oliver Kirby was the day's fourth champion, shooting a 42 in the 8-12 division.

"This is my second time competing [at the Junior Invitational]," said Kirby, who has golfed for five years. "The greens are elevated and the course can be much harder than it seems."

Wednesday featured four winners but more than that, it was an opportunity for junior golfers to branch out, meeting new golfers and tackling different courses.

"This course has been great to us and we're really happy with how it turned out," Dr. Sukumaran said.

For DiGrigoli, a slow summer will quickly pick up steam. His first tournament of the summer was Wednesday and his second is on Thursday.

"Tomorrow is the club championship at Pittsfield," DiGrigoli said. "I am feeling good and it was certainly a lot of fun [to be on the course] and we'll be back at it tomorrow."