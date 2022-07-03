PITTSFIELD— Will Nichols, Jake Knauth and Alec Houghtaling each doubled as Pittsfield American ran away from Pittsfield National with a 14-5 win on Saturday afternoon.
Knauth started on the hill and earned the win, while also finishing the day with three hits.
Ryder Froio started for National and also knocked two singles in the outing. Seth Laprade, who slapped a triple, and Gavin Fil each closed with multi-hit performances.
Dalton/Hinsdale 3, Great Barrington 0 (SUSPENDED)
Only one inning was played due to rain, but Dalton and Hinsdale made the most of it with a quick start over Great Barrington on Saturday.
Leah Melle knocked a two-run double, plating both Cam Sievers and David Duquette. Calvin Wilds earned an RBI shortly before the game was called.
Sievers started for Dalton and Hinsdale, striking out three batters in the top of the first.
The game will continue on Thursday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m.
Pittsfield American 12, Dalton/Hinsdale 4
Pittsfield's offense followed Saturday's 14-run win with a 12-run win over Dalton and Hinsdale on Sunday afternoon.
Landon Murphy was the game's winning pitcher while Brennan Lyon and Will Nichols earned two hits each.
Cam Sievers had a pair of hits for Dalton Hinsdale in the loss.
Pittsfield National 11, Great Barrington 4
Spencer Kotski crushed a double and a triple as Pittsfield National bounced back from Saturday's loss with a big win over Great Barrington.
Gavin Fol joined the hit parade with a double and Seth Laprade was the winning pitcher for National.
John Naventi and Thomas Kreis doubled for Great Barrington.
District 1 Little League 10U standings
1. Pittsfield American 2-0
2. Pittsfield National 1-1
3. Dalton/Hinsdale 0-1
3. Great Barrington 0-1