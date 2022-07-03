PITTSFIELD— Will Nichols, Jake Knauth and Alec Houghtaling each doubled as Pittsfield American ran away from Pittsfield National with a 14-5 win on Saturday afternoon.
Knauth started on the hill and earned the win, while also finishing the day with three hits.
Ryder Froio started for National and also knocked two singles in the outing. Seth Laprade, who slapped a triple, and Gavin Fil each closed with multi-hit performances.
Dalton/Hinsdale 3, Great Barrington 0 (SUSPENDED)
Only one inning was played due to rain, but Dalton and Hinsdale made the most of it with a quick start over Great Barrington on Saturday.
Leah Melle knocked a two-run double, plating both Cam Sievers and David Duquette. Calvin Wilds earned an RBI shortly before the game was called.
Sievers started for Dalton and Hinsdale, striking out the side in the top of the first.
The game will continue on Thursday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m.