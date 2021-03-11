GREAT BARRINGTON — Abby Dohoney caught Abby Wade's pass in stride with the clock winding down. Dohoney fired from the right corner and her 3-point basket gave the Monument Mountain girls a 44-43 win over South County rival Mount Everett. It was the first time the Spartans led in the second half.
"Our girls came from seven down midway through the last period and pulled out a nice win," Monument coach Randy Koldys said.
Natalie Lewis had 15 points to lead the Spartans (4-11) and Dohoney added 13. MacKenzie Ullrich led all scorers with 18 points, and Emma Goewey chipped in with 15 for Everett (2-13).
———
MOUNT EVERETT (43)
Ngoy Nkulu 0-0-0, Steuernagle 3-1-7, Devoti 0-1-1, Carpenter 0-2-2, Ullrich 6-4-18, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 5-5-15. Totals 14-13-43.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (44)
Dohoney 5-2-13, Cunningham 1-0-2, Tenney 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Mead 3-0-6, Lewis 6-1-15, A. Wade 0-0-0, Valasco 3-1-8, M. Wade 0-0-0, Hull 0-0-0. Totals 14-4-44.
Mount Everett 11 11 14 7 — 43
Monument Mountain 7 13 9 15 — 44
3-point goals — ME 2 (Ullrich 2). MM 4 (Lewis 2, Dohoney, Valasco).