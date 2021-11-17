The new baseball coach at Pittsfield High School says he can't wait to get started.
"I've always had a passion for coaching and I enjoy training athletes as well. I really missed the game coaching, the training of guys and then working them through actual situations," said Drew Pearce. "Competing, how to go about the game, understanding the ins and outs and the situations of the game. It's hard to do that when you're just training athletes."
Pearce was named the Generals' new head coach on Monday. He replaces Seamus Morrison, who stepped aside after five seasons, six if you count the 2020 season that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was a pretty seamless process and I'm excited to get started," Pearce said. "Start the fundraising aspect, start to work with the boosters, start to introduce myself again to the parents as well as the players, but in a different role. Not just training guys, but getting them ready to compete on the field and in the classroom.
"I really feel like it's a dual thread. You've got to have the academics to even be allowed to do the athletics, that importance in preparing them for life after high school, no matter what they choose to do."
“Coach Pearce brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, passion and enthusiasm for the game of baseball that is contagious, "Pittsfield Public Schools Athletic Director Jim Abel said in a statement. "He has the ability to build up a great rapport with our players, and he has a deep appreciation for the balances that are required of student-athletes.”
Pearce currently runs Pearce Athlete Training in Pittsfield, working with student-athletes of all levels. He was the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at the University at Albany from 2008-16, where he helped recruit Pittsfield High School graduate Kevin Donati to Albany. Prior to that, Pearce was an assistant coach at Siena under legendary college baseball coach Tony Rossi.
Pearce was also the pitching coach of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's Amsterdam (N.Y.) Mohawks in 2007 and 2008.
"I've worked with almost every kid in the Pittsfield High School organization for baseball at one point or another. I just felt, with Coach Morrison leaving, it opened up a great opportunity," Pearce said in an interview with The Eagle. "I was approached by a number of parents of players, and I thought it would be a great opportunity."
The new PHS coach played at, and graduated from the University of California-Berkeley. He had a 9-5 record with a 3.22 earned-run average in his sophomore season with the Golden Bears. He was ticketed for a spot in the Cape Cod League when he suffered an elbow injury that derailed his baseball career.
Morrison replaced Bob Moynihan after the 2015 season. Moynihan is one of three former Pittsfield High School baseball coaches in the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2007. Art Fox (1973) and Buddy Pellerin (1988) were the other two.
In his five years with the PHS varsity program, Morrison led the Generals to five consecutive Western Massachusetts Division I tournaments, reaching the semifinals in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Each time, PHS lost to the eventual D-I champion in the semis.
So, now that Pearce is running his own program, what will a team he's coaching look like?
"We will, in my theory, play the game the right way. What that means to me is we're going to respect the game, we're going to respect our opponents. We're going to have a high baseball IQ," he said. "I'm going to make sure the guys understand the X's and the O's, the situations. Why are we doing something or not doing something. The game will slow down, I've always believed, if you understand what's going to happen you can anticipate what's going to happen. Then you're prepared to make that play, to understand that opposing hitter or understand why we're running a certain defense. We're going to be a positive force on the field. I've coached from a very positive sport. I encourage. I think baseball's a hard enough sport without the added pressure from what you perceive possible discipline from a coach could be, or your family or your teammates.
"I want the guys to make sure they know, we're trying our best, we're going at it as hard as possible. We're going to be prepared through practice, through meetings and previous games. We'll try not to make those mistakes we made twice."