DALTON — Plenty of recent college graduates will plan a trip for the summer after commencement. Jacob Driscoll had his planned for him.
Not that the former Pittsfield High standout and 2021 Eckerd College grad didn’t have to earn his way.
Driscoll finished in a fourth-place tie at the Massachusetts Amateur Championships qualifier at Wahconah Country Club on Wednesday, shooting a 1-over 72. It’s not spring break in Cancun, but Driscoll will travel to Brae Burn Country Club in West Newton from July 12-16 to compete for the title.
“I just got back last week, but was playing a lot down there,” said Driscoll, who graduated on May 23 from the St. Petersburg, Fla. school, where he played four years of Division II golf.
Driscoll, who started on the 10th tee in a pairing with fellow local Toby Foehl, was steady early, earning a birdie on the 11th — his second — hole, before three bogeys in four holes had him fighting.
“Last time I played this course, my practice round, I kind of tried to overpower and hit driver in places I shouldn’t. So, I tried to be smarter and take an extra second over shots, think through them,” he said. “That helped a lot, especially today with the short game and putting.”
He battled back with a birdie on the 464-yard, par-5 fourth hole, heading into the front-nine at 1-over 37. He got back to even on the 395-yard, par-4 fifth hole, and then dipped 1-under with his fourth birdie two holes later. Driscoll handled Wahconah’s longest hole, the 518-yard seventh in four strokes.
With a chance to win the tournament, though, some bad luck struck and he bogeyed each of the final two holes.
“Didn’t finish strong, but I’ll take it. I was very happy with the way I battled back after taking a bad bogey on 14, and then same with 16,” he said. “I battled back from there.”
Driscoll said he played in a qualifier two years ago locally as well, and missed the cut by two strokes. As to his preparation and mindset Wednesday with a 10:30 a.m. tee time on the back-nine, “Just basically wanted to keep it as simple as possible today: fairways and greens.”
Next up for Driscoll is a visit to his home course for the Country Club of Pittsfield’s Men’s Invitational. Starting Friday, he’ll compete in the four-ball, match-play event in a pairing with his father, Todd Driscoll.
Jacob won’t be the only former General playing Brae Burn next month. Fellow PHS graduate James Cimini, who now plays out of Swansea Country Club, also shot a 1-over 72 to tie for fourth place. Cimini started on the front-nine at 9:50 a.m. and started hot, birdieing the third and fourth holes. He finished nine holes in 1-under 34, but bogeyed 11 and 12, before saving a birdie on the 14th.
Another Country Club of Pittsfield local, Matthew Gilardi, finished one stroke off the qualifying standard of 73, shooting a 3-over 74. He is listed as an alternate for the championship. Gilardi had three birdies, including one on the 18th hole, but suffered a pair of double-bogeys in the middle of his round.
The event was won by Mike Walker of Nabnasset Lake Country Club, all alone at 1-under 70. Michael Bechard of Ludlow CC and Thomas Harrison of Thorney Lea Golf Club tied for second with even-par 71s. Cimini and Driscoll were in a three-way tie with Ted Murphy of Brae Burn, and Dudley Hill Golf Club’s Daniel Brooks was the final qualifier in seventh with a 2-over 73.
A handful of other locals competed at the event, including recent Stockbridge Trophy victor Joshua Shepard, also of CCoP, who finished just outside the alternates at 5-over 76. Ryan Kangas of Taconic and Ethan Casey of Wyantenuck shot a 77, CCoP’s Adam Karger, Taconic’s Toby Foehl and Wyantenuck’s Kurth Bartzsch all shot a 79, Berkshire Hills’ Connor Champoux finished in 81, while Taylor Foehl of Taconic and Sam Hindels of Wyantenuck shot 82. Paul Gilardi of Pittsfield was at 83.