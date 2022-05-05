NORTH ADAMS — Drury High School handled Turners Falls 4-0 Thursday afternoon at Joe Wolfe field behind a one-hitter by junior Nick Lescarbeau.
The right-hander struck out seven throwing 80 pitches for the complete-game victory, which pushed the Blue Devils within one game of .500 with five games to go on the regular season.
Drury, 6-7, needs to finish with an even record or greater to advance to the postseason.
Coach Robert Jutras thinks the team is primed to do just that if they play sound fundamental baseball and pitch well.
“That’s the plan,” Jutras said. “That’s what we need to do. We want to pound the zone, throw strikes, work ahead. We need to get ground balls, fly balls, play clean defense. I think if we do that we have a good chance.”
Senior catcher Logan Davis, with two hits on the day, echoed Jutras’ sentiments.
“We are definitely headed in the right direction,” said Davis, who doubled in the fourth and singled in the sixth while working as Lescarbeau’s battery mate for the game’s duration. “This win gives us a lot of energy. We’ve been swinging the bats better and our pitchers have had better location.
“The warmer weather’s definitely helped. You can get loose easier and it’s helped us play better ball overall really. We’ll try to get to .500 and then see what happens.”
Drury struck for two runs in the first, providing all the support Lescarbeau would need in his complete-game effort. Senior Anthony Pettengill crushed a one-out triple to right and scored on a passed ball to open the scoring.
Senior Ben Moulton followed Pettengill by reaching on a hit-by-pitch. Moulton stole second, took third on a passed ball, and scored on a ground out by cleanup hitter Lescarbeau.
Lescarbeau pitched well early and was helped out by his defense, highlighted by a tremendous leaping stab by Moulton at short in the top of the second to keep Turners Falls at bay.
Drury added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, senior Zach Davignon led off with a walk and stole second. Sophomore Hunter Marceau reached on an error moving Davignon to third. Davignon was plated on a groundout by junior Nick Sacco.
In the sixth Marceau singled with two outs. Pinch-runner junior Amont David stole second and scored as Sacco produced an RBI base hit driving in David.
This was more than enough for Lescarbeau, who cruised through the Turners Falls lineup facing the minimum of 21 batters over seven innings. The only blemishes to perfection were a third-inning walk and a leadoff bunt single in the fourth by the visitors.
The walk was quickly atoned for by a fine double play executed from Moulton to first baseman Davignon. The bunt single, a perfectly placed knock by the leadoff hitter, also was for naught as on the next pitch Lescarbeau was on the front end of turning a 1-6-3 twin killing on a sharp grounder back to the mound.
“I mixed up my pitches in the beginning and then on the second time and third time around I kind of had a better idea of what (the batters) were looking for,” Lescarbeau said. “I noticed they were having trouble with the outside stuff so I stuck with that and it worked pretty well.”
Lescarbeau is confident the Blue Devils will qualify for the postseason.
“I think we’ll go over .500 and make the playoffs for sure,” he said.