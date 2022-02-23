NORTH ADAMS — The Drury boys basketball team topped Lenox 60-44 in the Western Massachusetts Class C semifinal Wednesday night behind junior Louis Guillotte’s game-high 22 points and senior Tim Brazeau’s 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Drury ambushed Lenox with a suffocating man-to-man defense from the opening minutes, forcing the Millionaires to 3 of 20 shooting inside of the 3-point arc in the first half. The Devils allowed just a single field goal — a 3-pointer by Michael Butler (11 points) — in the first quarter jumping out to a 12-3 advantage. The Devils had some shooting woes of their own early on but recovered in the second quarter opening a 28-11 lead with 2 minutes, 47 seconds to go in the first half. Lenox never crept closer than 14 the rest of the way, as the Devils ran their record to 16-4 and advanced to play Saturday in the tournament final.
Drury will play No. 2 Paulo Friere, 71-55 winners over Mount Greylock on Wednesday, Saturday afternoon at MCLA. Tip-off for the Class C final is slated for 4 p.m.
The Devil’s defense set the tone in the first half with eight steals (two apiece for Ben Moulton, Logan Davis and Guillotte) and seven blocked shots (three by Brazeau and two apiece by Moulton and Guillotte).
“I don’t think they were ready for us to come out and play man-to-man,” Drury coach Jack Racette said. “When we’re defending that well, it’s secondary how many points we score. We came out and played very physical.”
He noted the interior presence of 6-foot, 4-inch center Brazeau.
“Brazeau was physical out there. He took a couple cheap fouls and maybe lost his composure a little bit out there but he did a good job keeping it going for the most part. He’s a strong kid and he was a (tough matchup for Lenox’s center).”
Lenox coach Scott Sibley said, “We didn’t give up against a good team and I liked our effort. You know a team like Drury, they’re the No. 1 seed in the tourney for a reason. We weren’t making our shots early on and at the end of the day that’s what slowed us down.”
Amont David chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Davis had nine points and three steals. Juniors Butler and Emmett Shove led the Millionaires with 11 apiece while sophomore Shaler Larmon had 10 rebounds. Junior Brendan Armstrong added nine points for the visitors (11-9).
The Devils opened the game with a 7-0 lead on a pair of layups by Brazeau plus a jumper and free throw by Guillotte. Brazeau had a pair of blocks in the interior, while Moulton had back-to-back stuffs on the perimeter with Guillotte adding a pair of deflections and a block as well.
David’s rebound and pretty assist to Davis extended the lead to 12-3 at the end of one.
A David layup and a Guillotte drive for two sent the lead to 17 early in the second.
Lenox cut the lead to 14, 30-16, with 18 seconds left in the first half on a rebound and baby hook by Larmon.
Drury opened the second half with an 8-2 run as a pair of buckets by Guillotte, a short jumper by Davis and two points in the paint by David stretched the lead to 20 (40-20) with 4:17 to go in the third.
An offensive rebound and putback by Brazeau padded the advantage to 45-20, the biggest lead of the game for Drury, before Shove led a modest comeback with a 3-point bomb, a long jumper and a reverse layup for Lenox. Butler’s 3-pointer at with 7:00 to go in the game knocked the lead down to 15.
Guillotte responded with a jumper and a 3-pointer of his own, followed by Brazeau’s 18-footer to bring the lead back to 20, 52-32.
Davis finished off the Millionaires with a nifty drive to the hoop for two and scored again in the final minute.