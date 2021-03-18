NORTH ADAMS — Developing a consistent tempo on the hardwood is a bit of a challenge these days, with an unusual balance between games and the lack of practices.
Even then, the Blue Devils are cooking with their special sauce, which was on full display for Thursday's 57-51 over Pittsfield.
Drury (7-4) began each half with shots from deep, opening the paint for Louis Guillotte and Tim Brazeau to get into the lane and attack the rim.
The Blue Devils led by just one point after the first quarter, but Jeff Adams, Ben Moulton and Guillotte all canned treys in the frame.
"Once we start hitting shots outside they have to come guard us and it opens up the paint for the bigs to do their thing," Moulton said following the win. "When they attack the paint we have wide-open shots on the outside."
The cat-and-mouse game of schematics ensued in the second as Drury pounded the paint and entered the bonus with four minutes remaining in the half. Moulton, Zack Davignon and Brazeau all went to the stripe for free throws as a result, connecting on all seven attempts in the frame.
"If you can, get into the paint, draw contact and get to the line," Moulton said of the team's playing style while in the bonus. "Something we preach is that free throws win games and we'll take those points all day."
Despite the team's foul trouble, Sincere Moorer, the game's leading scorer with 23 points, kept the Generals (2-4) alive with 10 of the team's 13 points in the second quarter.
Moorer knotted the game at 23 with a pair at the stripe late in the second, but the pace of play was slowing down with the stoppages, allowing the Blue Devils to score four points and take a 27-23 lead into the half.
Brazeau, after two points in the first half, left his fingerprints all over the game's final 16 minutes. He began the half by finding Guillotte for two. Next time down the court he secured an offensive rebound, returning it for another bucket.
The Blue Devils big man scored 14 points in the outing, to go along with nine rebounds and two dimes. Meanwhile, Guillotte had a team-high 15 points, eight boards and four assists.
Drury's lead ballooned to as high as seven in the frame, but Pittsfield's Carmello Southard didn't take long to heat up from deep, connecting twice from distance in the quarter. Despite the burst, Pittsfield trailed 41-35 with 24 minutes in the books.
The intermission wasn't long enough for Southard to cool off and Moorer found him on the wing on an inbounds play to begin the fourth. His third triple of the night made it a 3-point game.
The Blue Devil's hit seven 3-pointers on the night and used that to their advantage in the fourth, relying on Brazeau rolling to the paint in pick-and-rolls. The junior scored 10 of his 14 points in the quarter.
Pittsfield stayed within striking distance throughout the night, but the Blue Devils outscored the Generals in three of four quarters.
"It's tough not having much time together," Moulton said of developing chemistry on the defensive end, "but once we start working as a team we mold into one and our defense gets so much better."
Moorer tied the game at 47 after Ryan Jackson forced a turnover at the other end. Jackson finished with five points and four rebounds. Southard added another 14 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Drury, specifically Brazeau, dominated the boards in the closing minutes and scored the team's final five points to lock up the victory.
The Blue Devils finish the season with senior night on Friday at home against Lee. The Pittsfield boys will square off with Taconic on Friday to close their 2021 campaign.
———
PITTSFIELD (51)
Moorer 8-7-23, Pringle 2-0-4, Southard 5-0-14, Soldato 0-0-0, Ngo 0-0-0, Nda 0-2-2, Rivera 0-0-0, Mungin 1-0-3, K. Jackson 0-0-0, Binns 0-0-0, R. Jackson 2-1-5, DeGoff 0-0-0. Totals 18-10-51.
DRURY (57)
Pettengill 0-0-0, Dewey 1-0-3, Adams 2-0-5, Guillotte 6-1-15, Moulton 3-5-13, Davignon 0-2-2, Moorman 0-0-0, Brazeau 4-6-14, David 2-0-5. Totals 18-14-57.
Pittsfield 10 13 12 16 — 51
Drury 11 16 14 16 — 57
3-point field goals — P 5 (Southard 4, Mungin); D 7 (Moulton 2, Guillotte 2, Adams, Dewey, David).