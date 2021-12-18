The Drury Blue Devils exploded, scoring the first 13 points of the first quarter and never looked back, topping the Lenox Millionaires 87-57 Friday night at Drury High School.
Junior forward Louis Guillotte led the way scoring 25 first-half points on his way to 39 for the night. The Devils led 49-26 at the half riding Guillotte’s offensive assault and a superior interior defense that limited Lenox to rely on a long-distance attack. The Millionaires, led by junior guard Michael Butler’s 21 points (including five 3-point buckets), were unable to recover following the early deficit. It was Lenox's season-opener.
Trailing 68-35 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter, Lenox went on a modest seven-point run to momentarily shift the game’s momentum. The tenuous short stretch featured a pair of baskets by Butler and a 3-pointer by sophomore forward Jon Reinholt (nine points on the evening). The Devils regrouped with blocked shots by juniors Amont David, Guillotte, and Nick Sacco on consecutive possessions putting Drury back into control.
After a trifecta by Butler with five minutes left, the Devils went on a 10-0 run with an offensive rebound and put-back by Guillotte, a jumper from the left elbow by senior center Tim Brazeau (11 points and four blocked shots on the evening) and 3-point daggers by senior guards Ben Moulton (16 points) and Anthony Pettengill (nine points, all three of his baskets from downtown) to extend the lead to 82-47.
The Devils were dominant on the offensive glass, powered by Brazeau’s game-high eight offensive boards. Guillotte and Moulton garnered five and four rebounds, respectively, in enemy territory. Drury coach Jack Racette liked what he saw with his squad’s relentless offensive attack but he said tightening up team defensive rebounding will be a focus at this point.
He was happy, though, with his team’s effort defensively as Lenox struggled against Drury’s shot-blockers and was forced to take mostly long jumpers. He did cite some room for improvement as boxing out and establishing position inside was at times a weakness.
“We were focusing mostly on man-to-man,” Racette said. “Defensively we have to get better on the glass. We just have to get better.”
He did think the inside-out game on offense was well-executed.
“If they cover the 3’s and we get it into our bigs like Brazeau and Louis, we can work that way,” he said.
Guillotte thought the team’s focus on fundamentals has been key to building on the team’s 3-1 start.
“Little things we do, which we still need to improve on like making our free throws, and we’ve started to rebound a little better, those are what we need to focus on,” Guillotte, a two-time Western Mass champion as an eighth-grader and freshman, said. “We are starting to play like a good Western Mass team. But we’ve got to get better, just get better every day.”
The Devils barreled through the opening gates on a layup by senior Zach Davignon and a short jumper by Guillotte. With Lenox struggling from the field early, Drury pounded the scoreboard with a nifty assist from senior Logan Davis to Guillotte, a steal by Davignon leading to a Guillotte three, and another steal and the ensuing layup by Moulton.
Lenox pulled within six at 15-9 with 1:10 left in the first quarter. But a low-post bucket by Brazeau, a free throw by David, a short putback on the offensive glass and a nice floater in the lane by Brazeau staked Drury to a 22-9 lead after eight minutes.
In the second quarter the Devils were off and running with an alley-oop layup from Moulton to Guillotte, a fast break basket by Moulton and another offensive rebound and kiss off the glass by Brazeau. Moulton’s drive off a fake 3-point attempt resulted in an easy two to extend Drury’s lead to 20 at 38-18 with three minutes left in the first half.
Drury went on a 16-3 run to open the second half, going up 65-29 for its biggest lead of the night.