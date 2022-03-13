NORTH ADAMS — The Drury boys basketball team fell to Maynard 72-60 in the Elite Eight round of the MIAA Division V State Tournament on Sunday.
The loss put an end to an 18-6 campaign for the No. 3 seeded Blue Devils. No. 6 Maynard moves on to to the Final Four to play against Baystate Academy in a semifinal opposite Taconic and Paulo Friere.
Photos: Drury boys basketball hosts Maynard in MIAA State Tournament Elite Eight
On Sunday afternoon in North Adams, the No. 3 Drury boys basketball team was defeated by No. 6 Maynard, 72-60, in the MIAA D-V State Tournament.
Maynard rode a 16-6 second-half run, rolling to a 50-36 lead with 2 minutes, 21 seconds to go in the third quarter, breaking open a close game which had Drury trailing by just four at the half, 34-30.
The Blue Devils closed within nine, 59-50, on an offensive rebound and basket by junior sixth man Amont David with 3:54 left in the game. Poor offensive execution, however, plagued the home team down the stretch. Consecutive turnovers on errant passes by the visiting Tigers opened the door a crack, but Drury missed a pair of foul shots that would have made it a seven-point game. Following Maynard’s two points on the ensuing possession, Drury was unable to answer and it never again cut the deficit to single digits.
“[Maynard] tried to focus stopping Ben Moulton and Louis Guillotte defensively, and when they [got possession] they scored the ball and they got a lot of easy ones; they got a lot of easy ones," said Drury coach Jack Racette. "They were making those, and they made a couple 3s toward the end and that’s what we get."
Junior forward Louis Guillotte had 15 points and nine rebounds, while senior forward Ben Moulton added 14 points for the Devils. Moulton had 12 of those in the first half, but fouled out on a technical during a hectic and physical fourth quarter. Senior center Tim Brazeau had 10 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots, while senior guard Logan Davis tallied nine points, grabbed six rebounds and posted five assists.
Maynard guards Adam Fowler and Connor Capote were draped on Moulton and Guillotte, who averaged a combined 37 points per game in the regular season. Moulton was held to two free throws in the second half, and Drury to just 10 third-quarter points.
Kyle Monahan finished with a game-high 25 points for Maynard, hitting on 10 of 13 foul shots. Abraao Alencar added 20 points on nine buckets. Maynard was 14 of 20 from the line.
Early on, the Devils and Tigers circled each other like heavyweights trading blows with neither side gaining much breathing room. Maynard recorded the game’s first two baskets only to be answered by a Moulton four-point play on a fall-away 3 and free throw. The sides traded baskets as the Devils found balance with an inside bucket by Brazeau on a Davis assist, a putback on the offensive glass by Guillotte, a pair of free throws by David (six points, six rebounds, three blocks on the afternoon) and a drive for two by senior guard Anthony Pettengill, set up by a Brazeau block and outlet pass.
With Maynard keeping pace, Davis and Guillotte each found twine on short jumpers as Drury wound up with a 16-15 lead after one. Moulton’s 3-pointer to open the second propelled the regular season Hampshire South champions to their biggest lead, 19-15, which they matched a possession later on senior guard Zach Davignon’s open 15-footer.
Maynard outscored the Devils 17-9 over the rest of the half, as Drury committed a slew of its 14 first-half turnovers. Brazeau did record a pair of blocks, while Moulton added a short jumper, a free throw and a 15-foot turnaround and Pettengill tossed in a nifty left-handed finish in traffic off a feed from Davis. That basket tied the game at 30, which was the last time Maynard surrendered a lead.
The Tigers finished the second and opened the third on a 6-0 run, quelled by a corner jumper from Davis. Maynard, though, had found its groove. A Brazeau jumper and two free throws by Guillotte kept Drury within striking distance, before Maynard’s nine unanswered points stretched the lead to 14. Drury was down 51-40 at the end of the third quarter.
“We’re a quality team, buy I think not playing last year really hurt our team," said Racette. "I think we lacked the identity on where to get the ball to in games like this as we were not quite as battle tested as we needed to be.”
The Devils were within shouting distance early in the fourth, but they were trading deuces for 3-pointers early as Davis buried two at the charity stripe (answered by a Maynard three) followed by Brazeau’s 18-footer (with yet another Maynard 3-point bomb pushing the lead to 15, 59-44). Guillotte added a nice putback swiping an offensive rebound and kissing it off the glass for two. He and David hit 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter, but there weren't enough possessions left to complete a comeback.