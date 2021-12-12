AMHERST — In their opening game of the 2021-22 season, the Blue Devils' offense stalled out for multiple long stretches. But that just meant Drury's defense had to step up.
Step up it did, as Drury held Palmer under 50 points in a 57-49 victory on Saturday at the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off.
The Blue Devils got 20 points off the bench from junior Louis Guillotte, and put the clamps on the Panthers via an at-times stifling full-court press.
Palmer was led by Jack Letendre's 17 points.
Photos: Drury boys basketball beats Palmer at the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off
Guillotte was an immediate bucket upon checking in with 2 minutes, 30 seconds gone by in the first quarter. He scored in the lane and then leaked out quick for another in transition. He added a third basket off a putback and then drained a 3-pointer off a feed from Ben Moulton to snap a 15-15 score and give the Blue Devils a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
The momentum halted there, however, and Drury didn't put another point on the board until Anthony Pettengill found Guillotte at the 4:20 mark of the second quarter. Luckily for the Blue Devils, Palmer had only worked itself into a one-point lead at that point. Coach Jack Racette called timeout with 2:35 left in the half and the Panthers in front 23-22. Moulton responded with four straight points and an Almont David finger roll near the buzzer helped the Blue Devils hang onto a slim halftime lead.
Things stayed tight well into the third and it was 30-29 Drury when Guillotte picked a pocket at midcourt and went in for two the other way. The Blue Devils upped the defensive pressure behind senior wing Logan Davis and went on a bit of a run with four points from fellow senior Tim Brazeau in the paint.'
"He's a defensive stopper," said Racette of Davis. "[Letendre] is a real good player, and in the second half we kind of had them go man-to-man. He guarded him, he's a good defensive player, brings a lot of toughness."
Letendre had a team-high 17, but only made one basket in the second half.
Sam Moorman scored on a layup off a Pettengill steal and then Moulton swiped and scored on his own to send the Blue Devils into the fourth quarter up 42-34.
Another scoreless stretch threatened to send Palmer on the comeback trail. The Palmers started on a 5-0 run through the first three minutes of the fourth. Moulton stopped the bleeding by canning a 3-pointer with 4:30 left that gave back some breathing room to Drury, 46-39. Guillotte and Brazeau scored inside and the lead ballooned to nine.
A Davis step-back and a Guillotte basket through contact pushed it to double digits, 54-43 with 2:30 left and the Blue Devils were able to milk it out.
"We're playing like we're juniors, and they're all seniors. Missing so much last year really hurt them," said Racette. "But we'll get better, for sure."