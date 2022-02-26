NORTH ADAMS — Drury High’s boys basketball team lost 72-64 to Paulo Freire on Saturday afternoon in the PVIAC's Western Mass. Class C Tournament final, played at MCLA's Amsler Campus Center.
While the Blue Devils were within striking distance up until the final minutes, it was a lack of execution of fundamentals that plagued the No. 1 seeds throughout the contest.
Drury coach Jack Racette said, “We made a lot of mental mistakes we can’t make against good teams. We focus on three things: making free throws, we shot 17 of 31; not turning the ball over, we turned it over; we need to rebound, they out-rebounded us. You combine those three things, that’s [the result].”
Junior Louis Guillotte poured in 27 points, while senior Tim Brazeau had 16 and 10 rebounds and fellow senior Ben Moulton added 14 points and four blocks to lead the Devils (16-5).
Drury struggled early on, falling behind 9-2 in the opening five minutes and trailed by as many as 21 points twice in the opening minutes of the second half. The second-seeded Panthers led 50-29 with 5:30 to go in the third period when Drury took off on a 20-10 run to close to within nine, 60-51, with 6:51 left in the game.
The Devils surged to within five on three occasions late in the fourth quarter. Missed opportunities at the charity stripe and untimely turnovers, combined with the visiting squad’s efficient outside shooting eventually derailed the Hampshire South champions down the stretch. With Drury trailing by just five with 38 seconds on the clock, the Panthers' Bryan Jimenez buried his fifth 3-pointer of the game, virtually ending any hopes for last-gasp heroics for the blue and white.
In the first, the Devils seemed to struggle finding their legs with some sloppy play that dug them a 14-7 hole after one quarter. Guillotte had five points in the opening eight minutes. Paulo Friere’s perimeter game heated up in the second, while the Devils tried to hang on. Drury showed some life with Guillotte’s pretty conversion of an alley-oop, a spin move in the paint by Brazeau for two more points and another Brazeau bucket in the paint off a nice feed from senior guard Logan Davis. A Moulton block at 4:11 and a free throw by Guillotte pulled the Devils within nine with 3:30 to go in the half.
But then the Panthers struck for a clutch 3-pointer — a recurring theme, it seemed, whenever Drury was within striking distance throughout the game. The Panthers next used a pair of triples, sandwiching a Jimenez drive for two, to roll to a 35-18 advantage. Moulton’s 3-pointer with 52 seconds left closed the distance to 12. Paulo Friere once again answered with a 3-ball of its own, establishing a 41-26 lead at the half.
Again it was Jimenez leading the way early in the third with a long-distance tally and a jumper. Still, the never-say-die Devils responded in a big way with a Guillotte 3-pointer, a signature spin-move and finish in the low post by Brazeau and a rare four-point play by Moulton who was fouled while nailing a 3. Guillotte scored six straight Devils points, interrupted only by a Jimenez jumper, to pull Drury within 10, 54-44. Over the next several possessions until midway through the fourth, the Devils and Panthers traded baskets. Moulton made a shake-up statement by blocking a shot that led to a Guillotte drive for two, cutting the lead to 63-58 with 4:18 to go. Missed opportunities at the line and turnovers though, combined with more Panthers sharp-shooting was too much to overcome.
Drury next will compete in the state championship tournament, where both the Blue Devils and Panthers are in Division V. Drury is seeded third and Paulo Friere fourth in a 43-team bracket. Both get preliminary byes into the Round of 32.