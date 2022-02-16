NORTH ADAMS — The Drury boys missed their first five shots Wednesday night. Believe it or not, it didn’t have coach Jack Racette very worried.
“On our first possession, we had four offensive rebounds,” Racette said. “We came up empty, but I’m like, if we can control the boards for like that for 32 minutes, it’ll make a huge difference.”
The Blue Devils controlled the boards all night long, doubling the rebound total for the smaller Hopkins Academy Golden Hawks, and Drury rolled to a 66-45 win before a large crowd on Senior Night.
Drury’s win makes the Blue Devils winners of the Hampshire South in their first try of their new league. Drury is 10-2 and 14-4 overall, while Hopkins falls to 9-3 and 13-4 overall. Frontier was also 9-3 and 14-4 overall. It was a tough league, but in the upcoming Western Massachusetts Tournament, the Blue Devils won’t see either the Golden Hawks or the Red Hawks. Hopkins could, however, show up as an opponent in the MIAA Division V Tournament bracket.
“That’s our first goal and our second is, obviously, the Western Mass. championship,” Drury senior Ben Moulton said. “We’ve been working since our first day in the gym. We have a little more to go.”
Moulton had a game-high 21 points and added three assists for the Blue Devils. Drury also got 18 points from Louis Guillotte and a 13-point, 11-rebound night from Tim Brazeau. Logan Davis, who had five points, had 10 rebounds and a game-high four assists.
When these teams met just under three weeks ago, Hopkins eked out a 62-56 win. For the first quarter and a half Wednesday night, it looked like the two teams would be playing another one of those kind of games.
Drury took the lead on the final basket of the first quarter as Amont David got inside with 31.5 seconds to play, making it 11-10 for the home team.
The Blue Devils opened the scoring in the second quarter when Davis found Guillotte for a layup, giving them a three-point lead.
Drury threatened to break the game open when Guillotte converted a turnover into a fastbreak layup, for a 19-13 lead. Moulton, however, missed a 3-pointer, James Fitzgibbons got the rebound for Hopkins and at the other end, Andrew Ciaglo hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Ciaglo had 14 points to pace the Golden Hawks, and that trey made it 19-16,with 5:29 until halftime.
The visitors went ice cold from that point on until the horn sounded for the half. Hopkins went 0 for 11 with two turnovers over that final 5:29, and only on one possession did the Golden Hawks pick up an offensive rebound.
“I always say with shooting teams, they shoot their way into games and they shoot their way out of games,” Racette said. “I thought we did a great job on the boards. That’s the other thing. If they’re shooting and we’re not rebounding” that could be trouble.
The Blue Devils had 55 rebounds in the game to 24 for Hopkins. In the second half, the margin was a stark 22-7.
“In the first game, we had our center Tanner Selig, he’s our big guy and our leading rebounder, and he was out with COVID,” said Hopkins coach Jim Hart. “At the beginning of the game, they established some points down on the block and we didn’t have an answer for them. I think in the first half, we started shooting from the 3s and not trying to get to drive in there to possibly get some contact and fouls.”
Hart agreed with Racette’s assessment about shooting teams and shooting one’s way into or out of danger.
“I’ve been telling them, look, you can’t rely on the 3. It’s fools gold,” Hart said. “You keep throwing 3s up, eventually it’s going to stop.”
Drury led 31-16 at halftime, a solid margin to be sure, but not an insurmountable one.
Cody West opened the second half with a 3-point basket and eventually, Hopkins cut the lead to 10 points. A Colin Earle hoop from the right block made it 35-25 with 3:54 on the clock.
On Drury’s next trip downcourt, Davis found Guillotte for a 3-ball that extended the lead back to 13, and started a 13-5 run that closed out the third quarter. With 55 seconds left, Anthony Pettengill drove down the lane, found Guillotte in the left corner, and Guillotte drained a 3-pointer, which turned out to be the dagger shot. It was 48-30 after three, and the rest of the game was academic.
Hopkins has one more game Thursday night at home against Southwick. Then the Blue Devils, the Golden Hawks and the other tournament-eligible teams will wait until Saturday to find out what the brackets will look like in the Western Mass. Tournament. Drury is in Class C and Hopkins is in Class D.
Teams also never like to lose on Senior Night. Drury’s seniors Moulton, Davis, Brazeau and Pettengill made sure it wouldn’t happen.
“Time flies,” Moulton said with a smile. “I remember my freshman year, watching the seniors and thinking I had all that time left. It’s great. I love it. Seeing everybody here. We didn’t even have fans.
“Having this place packed was awesome.”
———