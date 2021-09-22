NORTH ADAMS — The Taconic boys soccer team has spent the week impersonating a football team.
Monday featured a 14-1 win over Pioneer Valley and the Green and Gold followed it with a 7-0 win over Drury on Wednesday afternoon.
"We improved a lot from last game where we got a big win," Ezra Ezan said. "I think that carried over to this game. We controlled the ball and got the job done — it was a great group performance."
Ezan, a junior, started playing soccer as a freshman and just two years later, officially earned his first-career hat trick. Not only did he score three second-half goals, but also assisted on pair as well.
"It feels good," Ezan said of the performance. "I want to thank my family, friends and team, they've been with me the whole time. Only playing soccer for two years, I feel like this is a big accomplishment for me."
Zach Sullivan came up just short on a one-timer early in the first, but Ezan was there to drop a dime. Sullivan punched the first goal in at the seven-minute mark. Roughly 12 minutes later, Job Vengali pushed the lead to 2-0 via penalty kick.
"We knew Taconic was going to control possession and we were going to try and force turnovers," Drury coach John Jacobbe said. "We had four or five chances and couldn't get one on net. We knew it would be a tough battle and I thought we competed hard."
Drury's Neil Brierley punted the ball up field and Zach Davignon caught up to it with a bit of space to work with, but Vengali and Caleb Peprah squashed the attempt before it got going. Taconic (3-3-1) maintained the ball for most of the game by getting in front of Drury corner kicks, goal kicks and throw-ins. Additionally, whenever Taconic had possession, the offense started with Travis Hoose and Makai Shepardson streaking down the sidelines.
Ezan, with assists from Shepardson and Vengali, scored the first two goals of the second half, before setting up Hoose for his first goal of the game. Ezan earned the hat trick on an unassisted shot in the 63rd minute. Luke Murphy finished the scoring in the 78th minute.
It was a slow day for Timothy Parsons in the Taconic net. The sophomore stopped all three attempts that came his way. Drury, on the other hand, is using a platoon in net as the younger players get acclimated to the speed of varsity-level games.
Dom Duteau was in net for the first 50 minutes and saved five shots. Meanwhile, Parker Rivard, an eighth-grader, saved three shots in 30 minutes.
"We started using Dom a few games ago because he gives us a veteran presence in the goal," Jacobbe said. "Dom does a great job in goal, but he is a good field player too so we're in a tough position.
"Parker, he is going to be a good high school goalie, he just needs time and experience."
Drury (2-5) picked up a home win against Commerce on Monday and is back in action on Friday at home against Putnam.
"I told them to not put their head down and be ready to come back and work on these things tomorrow," Jacobbe said. "We just have to try to get better each and every day."
Taconic will travel to McCann Tech on Saturday morning for an 11 a.m. match.
"We're going to have a fun ride back [to Pittsfield]," Ezan said after the win, "but then I'll have to do some homework, the teachers, they got me first."