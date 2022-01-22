NORTH ADAMS — The Drury Blue Devils girls basketball team hung on to beat the Mount Greylock Mounties 40-30 Friday night at Drury High School.
Leading by just one at halftime, the Devils outscored the Mounties 12-4 in the third quarter as they jumped out to a nine-point lead. Greylock opened the final quarter with a 9-2 run. Drury’s only basket in the first five minutes was on a steal and fast break bucket by Kayla McGrath (11 points, six rebounds). Greylock’s surge began with a short jumper by Abby Gilooly (eight points), followed by a layup in the lane by Tessa Leveque, two free throws by Charlotte Coody and a 3-pointer from the left corner by Emma Newberry to cut the Devils’ lead to two, 32-30 with 2:39 left.
Desperate for a defensive stop, Drury’s Ellie Harnick garnered a key rebound (one of six on the night). Pulling up in transition, Maddison Houghtaling buried a key jumper with 2:17 remaining, stifling the Mounties' rally.
Houghtaling snared the defensive rebound on Greylock’s ensuing possession and Harnick extended Drury’s lead to six with a short bucket off the glass inside of two minutes left. Kayla McGrath then buried two free throws on a hard foul, as Greylock (2-6) was forced to send Drury to the line as time ran out on the Mounties.
Tweaking its defensive schemes was key for Drury (7-2).
"Everything begins with our defense,” Devils coach Ian Downey said. “Tonight our [man-to-man] defense was really good the first few minutes, but we switched to a 1-3-1 [zone] and I didn’t feel we had to switch out of it. We were getting steals, we were getting deflections, we were getting layups. We missed a lot of easy shots. That’s going to happen; you’re going to play bad at times so again it’s defense, defense, defense. When we’re getting stops in our 1-3-1 we can get out and run. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well tonight but we had a good defensive effort. I felt like our legs were getting tired early on, they hit a few 3s. So that’s when we switched it up.”
Houghtaling’s jumper may have turned the momentum late, but she echoed her coach’s sentiment that defense was the focus and the key to the victory. She thought the Devils dug in late in the game to regain control.
“I thought we played well in the first half, especially on defense,” she said. “Then we struggled for a bit. The key is our defense and we got it together in the end.”
Houghtaling had five steals and added six boards on the evening.
Greylock coach John Jacobbe was satisfied with his team’s effort despite being underwhelmed by the final score.
“It was a very hard-fought game and I think our team is overall headed in the right direction. Our compete level was very good,” Jacobbe said.
McGrath led a balanced Drury offensive attack with 11 points. Jacinta Felix added nine, Harnick eight and Alyssa Russell seven.
The Mounties' Abby Scialabba and Gilooly each buried a pair of 3-pointers en route to eight points apiece.
Drury opened the night going man-to-man defensively and ran out to an 8-0 lead causing four early turnovers. Houghtaling opened the scoring with a layup followed by a layup by McGrath with a nifty assist from Russell, a fastbreak two from Russell and a steal by Felix leading to another easy two by McGrath.
The Devils, though, struggled from the free-throw line early and Greylock capitalized going on a 12-8 run of its own with Gilooly burying both of her trifectas and Scialabba adding one for good measure.
Drury altered its defense and began creating turnovers again, and regained the lead pushing to 15-12 on a three-point play by Russell, a reverse layup by Felix and an easy two from Harnick on a fine feed from Felix.
The teams traded baskets to end the first half with Drury slipping ahead, 18-17.
Drury’s zone defense stifled Greylock for most of the third quarter, holding the Mounties to just four points in eight minutes while the lead grew to 30-21 for the home team.
Felix scored twice in transition. She added a pair of steals plus three assists in the quarter (seven on the night), while Russell added a bucket on a power move in the lane at 4:47, followed by a pair of baskets by McGrath, both in traffic.