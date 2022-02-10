NORTH ADAMS — Chef Lauren Davis was in the kitchen dicing up zone defense and each dish she served was spicier than the next.
Drury’s point guard finished with nine assists and the Blue Devils carved up Agawam with a 58-31 win on Thursday night.
“I’ve said it numerous times, everything starts with our defense and I wouldn’t be lying if I think that may have been our best defensive game of the year,” coach Ian Downey said. “I thought we did such a good job of staying engaged the entire game.”
Agawam didn’t get on the board for the game’s first three minutes as Davis and Kayla McGrath dissected the defense by moving without the ball. Davis put three-straight passes on the platter to McGrath, who carried the Blue Devils to an 11-3 lead with nine points in the first quarter.
“This is a team that beat us by 18 last time,” Downey said of Agawam. “They’re athletic and can score the ball.”
The Brownies (9-8) topped Drury 49-31 on Jan. 28. However, McGrath did not play in that matchup and used Thursday’s tilt to make up for lost time with a season-high 27 points.
Brooke Bishop made her presence known in the first quarter with four rebounds and one assist of the bench. The sophomore finished with eight rebounds and two assists.
“I’ve said to Brooke that she can be one of the best rebounders in the county,” Downey said. “She’s still learning the position, but when she goes up toward the ball, there aren’t a lot of girls that can compete with that.
“She’s someone who I know I can bring off the bench for energy, defense and rebounding.”
It was almost as if the Blue Devils (9-8) released all the pent-up stress from dropping five of the previous six. The second quarter began with a McGrath steal before traversing the distance of the court. The shot didn’t go in, but Davis trailed and pounced on top of the loose ball.
“It is amazing to come out and play one of the best games we’ve played, especially after a tough [58-50] loss to [Springfield International Charter School],” Davis said after tallying eight points and five rebounds to go with her assists. “We’ve been trying to find where our rhythm is at and we really found that night.
“Both Kayla and Alyssa [Russell] are phenomenal basketball players.”
Drury caught fire in the last minute of the first half as Davis found Alyssa Russell for her second 3-point shot of the quarter. Russell closed with 14 points after connecting from deep four times.
With the clock dwindling and Drury maintaining a 14-point lead, Jacinta Felix popped the ball free and tossed it up to Davis who had just enough time to get off an off-balanced shot that dropped after a quick stop at the backboard.
“We’re all going crazy and there is a lot of excitement in the room,” Davis said of the attitude in the locker room at the break. “You feel yourself being lifted up by your teammates and that is such a great feeling to have.”
Drury returned from the locker room with a 26-10 advantage and decided to shatter another glass ceiling with a 24-6 run in the third frame. It started with Davis finding Russell for another trey before McGrath drove to the rim and dumped the ball off to Ellie Harnick for two points.
Davis kick-started a 9-0 run with an assist to Russell for 3-points and then found McGrath on two-straight plays, an old-fashion three-point play followed by a four-point play where she knocked down a 3-point shot while being fouled.
“We’ve had good minutes of play and good quarters of play,” Downey said, “we’re working toward four good quarters and I thought we did that tonight.”
Time is ticking on the regular season but the Blue Devils control their own destiny with road games at Mount Greylock (later tonight) and Mount Everett (Feb. 14).
———
AGAWAM (31)
Frasier 2-0-6, Lalancette 0-1-1, Smith 3-1-7, Drummond 0-0-0, Wheeler 0-1-1, Catelotti 1-0-3, Montagna 0-0-0, Gagnon 0-2-2, Cohen 1-2-4, Canavan 0-0-0, Cleavall 1-2-4. Totals 9-10-31
DRURY (58)
McGrath 9-6-27, Sarkis 1-0-2, Davis 1-6-8, Felix 1-0-2, Brothers 0-0-0, LaCasse 1-0-3, Bishop 0-0-0, Russell 5-0-14, Harnick 1-0-2, Moore 0-0-0. 19-12-58.
Agawam 3 7 6 15 — 31
Drury 11 15 24 8 — 58
3-point field goals — A 4 (Frasier 2, Stevens, Catelotti); D 8 (Russell 4, McGrath 3, LaCasse).