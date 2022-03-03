NORTH ADAMS — It may be impossible to win a game in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils seemed determined to close up shop early in their MIAA Division V State Tournament opener on Thursday night.
Six different players scored at least three points in the first quarter and No. 7 Drury kicked down the doors with a 27-point frame, eventually topping No. 26 Saint Mary's 70-35 in the Round of 32.
"We talk a lot about sharing the ball and honestly, that is what made it happen," senior captain Ellie Harnick said. "We kept our composure and worked as a team."
Alyssa Russell was helping her teammates find some open looks early on. It started with a dish to Kayla McGrath for a trey before finding Harnick at the rim with a bounce pass the next time down the court.
The Saints struggled to find answers as the Blue Devils started the game on a 5-0 run and never trailed in the contest.
McGrath closed with a game-high 11 points and brought down four boards, while four other players scored at least eight points.
Russell closed with nine points and a team-high five assets, including a downfield pass to Lauren Davis, who hopped around defenders like a checker capturing a pair of opposing pieces with a double jump.
Davis scored seven of her 10 points in the first quarter and sapped a Saint Mary's timeout after Morgan Sarkis found her on the wing for the triple, extending the first-quarter lead to 22-4.
"It's great to have that home-court advantage in the state tournament," Harnick said, "it is exactly what we wanted and it worked out."
The Saints struggled with Drury's speed on both ends of the court. If Davis and McGrath weren't forcing backcourt turnovers, Harnick and Brooke Bishop made a mess in the paint and challenged virtually every loose ball.
Bishop scored seven points and brought in a game-high 12 rebounds, while Harnick added another eight points and nine rebounds.
The Blue Devils came back down to earth with 12 points in the second quarter but the damage was already done. Jacinta Felix (eight points and five rebounds) found Russell on a strong inbounds play that gave Drury a 36-8 lead with two minutes gone in the quarter.
Davis was fouled in the closing seconds of the first half and split the pair at the stripe before the Blue Devils strolled into the lockerroom up 39-15. Drury outscored Saint Mary's 31-20 in the second half and Ava Carridi put the final nail in the coffin with a trey from center court at the final buzzer, the cherry atop a strong start to the D-V tournament.
"I'm so happy everyone got the opportunity to score," Harnick said of watching the reserves get a taste of postseason play. "We're one big family and have great fans that make the atmosphere amazing."
The girls from North Adams don't have to worry about a voyage out of the county, at least not yet. Drury will host its Round of 16 matchup, which will feature the winner of today's matchup between No. 10 Maynard and No. 23 Hull.
"It gives us so much confidence," Harnick said of playing at home. "Our next game is here so we're hoping to come out with that same energy."