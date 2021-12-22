NORTH ADAMS — The Drury Blue Devils dropped their season-opener 5-4 in overtime Thursday night at Peter W. Foote Vietnam Veterans Memorial Rink.
Greenfield scored at the 4-minute, 12-second mark in overtime, as Ben Givens went top-shelf on a game-winner, wiping out a terrific third period where Drury stormed to a 4-3 lead only to falter late, losing its lead with just 43 seconds left in regulation.
Drury had goals by David Delisle, Branden Lincoln, Cam Taylor and Zack Lillie. Greenfield outshot Drury 34-19 on the night, including 14-5 in the first period.
Blue Devils goalie Chase Vander-Would stood tall, especially in the first period, turning aside 13 of 14 shots including seven scoring chances and a pointe-blank save in the crease at the 3:55 mark of the first.
Greenfield’s potent offensive attack was led by captain MJ Paulin’s two goals. Assistant captain Givens added the game-winner in OT.
In the third period, though, the Devils started hitting harder, notching an 8-6 advantage in hits leading to a game-tying goal by Taylor. The hard-hitting defenseman found a seam down the left wing where he fired a wrister to tie the score at 5:03. Left winger Collin Booth nearly put Drury on top moments later. After a faceoff win by Delisle, Lillie entered the attacking zone with speed and sizzled home a wrister for a short-lived lead at the 1:19 mark.
The Blue Devils bruised Greenfield, particularly in the second half of the third period as defensemen Taylor and Austin Buda, plus Lillie, chipped in with big hits in the defensive zone. But Greenfield was resilient despite the change in momentum. Green Wave assistant captain Sane Prusak answered just 30 seconds after Lillie’s tally sniping a snapshot over Vander-Would’s blocker to send the game to overtime.
“It’s a tough one, but we responded as the game went on. We had several guys without hockey last year and we’re thrilled to be back,” Drury coach Derek Durocher said.
Drury out-hit Greenfield 8-6 in the third period and was stronger on the faceoff dot as well at 75 percent. This after winning only 40 percent of its draws in the first two periods.
“We have a lot of skill guys and what we didn’t do so well early was more in the tactical parts of the game,” Durocher said. “But we did much better as the game went on, in those parts of the game.”
Vander-Would kept the Devils in the game in its early stages and particularly early in the second period. Greenfield notched a goal as it came out with a flurry with four early chances. Drury, though, settled down the Green Wave’s attack killing a power-play opportunity. After shutting down the Greenfield man-advantage, Lincoln broke free and nearly tied the game (followed by a rebound where Delisle was also denied).
“We got better every period,” Durocher said. ”It was tough, we’ve been on the ice for three weeks now. We are so excited to get back on the ice and that can’t be lost in this.”
The Blue Devils had their original season-opener, at the Mullins Center last Saturday against Belchertown, postponed. No makeup has been announced.