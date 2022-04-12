NORTH ADAMS — It's always nice to stake a claim in a neighborhood rivalry.
Not only did Drury accomplish that on the baseball diamond Tuesday, but the Blue Devils got a leg up on neighborhood rival McCann Tech in the Bi-County South.
Drury starter Nick Lescarbeau gave up two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings, and the Blue Devils scored five early runs in a 7-2 victory over the Hornets at Joe Wolfe Field.
"It does feel little different" to play McCann Tech, Drury catcher Logan Davis said. "It definitely feels like it's a bigger game, seeing how they're in our league. It's definitely a game we want to win.
"We'll see them again this season."
The Blue Devils parlayed a walk and three hit batters into a first-inning run. Drury broke the game open with four runs on two hits and an error in the second inning. Ben Moulton, who had two of Drury's five hits, had an RBI single in the second and Noah Miller drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
"Whenever you're playing the school down the road, you want to beat them. We understand that it's a league game, so it means a little more, literally," Drury coach Robert Jutras said. "Anytime we step on the field, we're trying to play our brand of baseball and get a win."
The host Hornets hadn't played in a week. Last week, sophomore right-hander Ozzie Weber was dealing in a 6-2 win over Lenox. On that day, he gave up one hit and two walks, while striking out 13. Fast-forward seven days and Weber could not get out of the second inning. McCann Tech coach Justin Howland said he'll take the blame for this one.
"Hometown rivalry game. He's a sophomore. He overthrew today," the first-year head coach said. "He wanted to win. He wanted it bad and he was overthrowing. It's a life lesson for him. He's a sophomore. He's got a lot of pressure on his shoulders, and this game was a lot of pressure, and maybe more than I should have put on him."
No Drury batter put a ball in play in the first inning when the Blue Devils scored a run on a walk and three hit batters. The third of those, Davis, got a run batted in when he forced in Moulton from third base. The three outs were all by strikeout.
In the Drury second, Steve Cornell worked a one-out walk and back-to-back singles by Connor Hinkell and Moulton brought home Cornell with the second run. But after winning pitcher Nick Lescarbeau was hit by Weber, Howland came out to make a pitching change, bringing Collin Booth in.
Booth got Noah Miller on a pop fly behind the bag at first, but Moulton tagged up and scored. The final two runs came home on an error on a pickoff play, and that made it 4-0.
Lescarbeau, meanwhile, faced just 10 batters in the first three innings. He gave up a pair of singles but had runners caught stealing on throws from Davis to shortstop Moulton.
The Hornets got on the board in the fourth, scoring a run on two hits. Austin Buda's RBI single scored Booth. But with runners on second and third, Lescarbeau struck out Seth Farnsworth to end the threat.
Trailing 6-1, McCann did get a chance to get back in the game in the sixth. Booth led off with a single to right, but after Josh Livsey flied to right and Owen Gagne struck out looking, Aaron Livsey singled and Buda walked to load the bases. That ended Lescarbeau's day on the bump.
Eighth-grader Connor Hinkell came on and wild pitched Booth home to make it 6-2. After walking Walter Mazza, Hinkell got Nick Gilman looking at strike three to end the threat and the inning.
For the most part, however, Lescarbeau was on point. The right-handed starter struck out nine McCann hitters — six swinging and three called.
"Our starting pitcher did a great job," said Jutras. "Nick did a great job, working ahead, just making competitive pitches, making them put the ball in play and he kept attacking. When he does that, we like what our defense can do when we let them put the ball in play."
Despite being down 6-1, the Hornets did not stop grinding. One hit in that sixth inning could have changed the game around.
"We were tight. We were looking at too many pitches, swinging at the wrong ones. We were trying to swing for the fences tonight, a lot of K's trying to hit the long ball," Howland said. "You can't win baseball games like that."