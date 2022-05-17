NORTH ADAMS — Drury’s Brooke Bishop cracked three hits on the day and drew a walk as the winning run scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh, as the Blue Devils walked off with a 5-4 win over McCann Tech.
The city rivalry contest was played on Tuesday night at the Alcombright Athletic Complex.
McCann had rallied from down 4-1, tying the score in the top of the seventh by stringing together a walk and five consecutive hits to put the pressure on the Blue Devils.
“There’s been a big difference from the beginning of the season, the first three games [when Drury beat McCann 18-2] to the end of the season,” McCann coach Robin Finnegan said. “They’re young, there’s learning. I’m very proud of them.”
Indeed McCann boasted only three seniors and faced some growing pains with its inexperience. Still, the young team hung in with a tough Drury team seeking the postseason. Drury, at 8-9, finishes up at Ware today.
“We executed some key plays, big double plays, and everyone was where they needed to be, that was key for us,” Drury coach Michelle Darling said. “McCann has really improved being so young; they’ve really come along well.”
McCann opened up the scoring in the second, as Nora Moser singled to center leading off the inning. After a pop out and a deep fly run down nicely by Drury center fielder Kaley Bushika, Paige Mayette singled with Moser scoring on an overthrow. McCann’s bats were silenced for the most part over the next four innings by Drury starter Ellie Harnick who went the distance on the mound.
McCann threatened in the third but stranded Kyrsten Gazaille-Adams and Emily Raschdorf who had each reached via infield hits.
The Devils responded and took the lead in the bottom of the third. Bishop ripped a two-out opposite field triple easily scoring Madison Saunders who had singled and stole second and third. Bishop scored on Marley Brothers’ RBI single.
In the top of the fifth, Bishop at catcher caught and tagged out a baserunner headed back to third in a rundown and gunned out a second runner in between second and third in a costly run-down double play.
Finnegan chalked up the baserunning errors to part of a young team learning nuances of the game.
“Those are the types of things you learn with experience,” she said.
Drury extended its lead to 4-1 in the sixth. Bishop lined a leadoff single to center. She stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Brothers drove in her second run with a base hit plating Bishop. Drury executed some small ball for its fourth run as Brothers stole second, moved up on Bushika’s grounder to short, and scored on a sacrifice fly.
In the seventh, McCann’s offense sprung to life opening with a leadoff walk to Mayette. Khloe Vanuni singled sharply to left. Emily Glasier reached on an infield hit. McCann closed within two on another hit hustled out in the infield this time by Gazaille-Adams as Mayette scored. Vanuni followed with another run on Raschdorf’s RBI single to right. A single on a roller to third wound up scoring the equalizer on a close play at home. Harnick worked a strikeout and induced a popup back to the mound to end the rally.
In the seventh it was Saunders coming up big again starting off by earning a one-out walk. Saunders stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. With McCann seemingly pitching around Bishop, Ball 4 got away and Saunders scored for the walk-off.
Bishop said she will take the walk, even though she “did want to swing” in the game’s final at-bat.